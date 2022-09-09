MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 26

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: FC Cincinnati vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, September 10 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- CIN win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SJ win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- FC Cincinnati are unbeaten in nine straight home matches (W3 D6), the longest home unbeaten streak in club history
- San Jose picked up a 2-0 win over Vancouver on Sunday, their second win in their last three games. The Earthquakes have recorded consecutive wins just once over the club’s last 58 MLS matches dating back to May 2021
- This will be San Jose’s first visit to Cincinnati in MLS play
- All-time matchups: SJ lead 1W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: FC Cincinnati -160, Draw +320, San Jose Earthquakes +360
Match #2: Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC
Saturday, September 10 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- PHI win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ORL win (50 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)
- The Union have won each of their last two matches against Orlando City, including a 1-0 win on July 23
- The Union tied one MLS record and set another following a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Philadelphia have 18 goals in their last four games, equaling the most in a four-game span in MLS history, while their +17 goal difference in those games (18-1) is the largest in a four-game span in league history
- Orlando City have won their last four MLS matches, the club’s longest winning streak since a six-match run in March-May 2018. The Lions hoisted the US Open Cup trophy in Wednesday’s 3-0 triumph over Sacramento Republic, their first trophy as an MLS club
- All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 7W - 5L - 5D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Philadelphia Union -190, Draw +310, Orlando City SC +475
Match #3: Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, September 10 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+, UniMas
WHO WILL WIN?
- CHI win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- MIA win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)
- The Fire failed to score for the fourth straight game in Saturday’s scoreless draw with the Crew
- Inter Miami have won just one of their last 11 away matches (D3 L7)
- Chicago and Miami played to a scoreless draw in their season opener in Fort Lauderdale
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 1W - 1L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Chicago Fire -115, Draw +270, Inter Miami +280
Match #4: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Austin FC
Saturday, September 10 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- SEA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ATX win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- The Sounders are unbeaten in three matches against Austin FC (W1 D2), including a 1-1 draw at Austin on March 20
- The Sounders snapped a five-match winless run with a 2-1 victory over Houston on Sunday
- Austin FC have lost consecutive matches for the second time this season following a 3-0 defeat at Nashville on Saturday
- All-time matchups: Seattle Sounders lead 1W - 0L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders -130, Draw +280, Austin FC +300
Match #5: FC Dallas vs. LAFC
Saturday, September 10 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- DAL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LAFC win (30 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- LAFC have won their last three matches against Dallas, including a 3-1 home win on June 29
- FC Dallas scored all three of their goals in a span of 3 minutes, 43 seconds against Minnesota on Saturday. It was the fastest a team has scored three times in MLS since 2010
- LAFC snapped a three-match losing streak (all on the road) with a 2-0 home win over Real Salt Lake on Sunday
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 4W - 1L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: FC Dallas +185 Draw +250, LAFC +130
Match #6: Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC
Saturday, September 10 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- POR win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- MIN win (40 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- The Timbers have won three consecutive games for the first time since last season’s run to the MLS Cup Final
- Minnesota United have suffered consecutive 3-0 defeats after losing just once in their previous 11 league matches (W8 D2)
- Sebastian Blanco has scored twice in each of his last two games against Minnesota United
- All-time matchups: Minnesota United lead 7W - 3L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Portland Timbers -115, Draw +290, Minnesota United +260