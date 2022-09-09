Should Atlanta United trade away Josef Martinez?

Josef Martinez is a bedrock figure at Atlanta United , but might a departure be in order after the 2022 MLS season?

That possibility was kicked around on Extratime’s latest episode, their debate arising from Wednesday’s news of the star striker being suspended for one game following a reported altercation with head coach Gonzalo Pineda.

The answer is rather clear in Charlie Davies’ eyes, saying “I don't expect him to be with Atlanta United next year” and “I would expect him to go” if another option arises for the 29-year-old Venezuelan international.

And Andrew Wiebe views it as the latest friction point surrounding a powerful figure whose goalscoring prowess derives fuel from on-field emotions.

“He's definitely had issues with every coach Atlanta United have had, that includes Tata [Martino],” Wiebe said, referencing their inaugural manager from a 2017 expansion season. “And Tata admitted that during the time, but he's like 'I love him, he's like a son to me. But are there sometimes issues? Yeah.'