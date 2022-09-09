Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 30)

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC will clinch the number 1 seed in the Western Conference if:

  • LAFC win at FC Dallas AND Austin lose at Seattle
Austin FC

Austin will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  • Austin win at Seattle or ...
  • Austin draw at Seattle AND Salt Lake lose or draw vs. D.C. or ...
  • Austin draw at Seattle AND Portland lose or draw vs. Minnesota or ...
  • Austin draw at Seattle AND LA lose at Nashville
CF Montréal

Montréal will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  • Montréal win or draw vs. Columbus or ...
  • Miami lose or draw at Chicago AND Cincinnati lose or draw vs. San Jose or ...
  • New England lose or draw at New York AND Miami lose or draw at Chicago or ...
  • New England lose or draw at New York AND Cincinnati lose or draw vs. San Jose or ...
  • New England lose at New York AND Orlando lose at Philadelphia or ...
  • New England lose at New York AND NYCFC lose at Charlotte FC AND Orlando draw at Philadelphia or ...
  • New England draw at New York AND Orlando lose or draw at Philadelphia or ...
  • New England draw at New York AND NYCFC lose or draw at Charlotte or ...
  • Cincinnati lose or draw vs. San Jose AND NYCFC lose or draw at Charlotte or ...
  • Cincinnati lose or draw vs. San Jose AND Orlando lose or draw at Philadelphia
Elimination scenarios
D.C. United

D.C. will be eliminated from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  • D.C. lose at Salt Lake or ...
  • D.C. draw at Salt Lake AND Cincinnati win or draw vs. San Jose or ...
  • D.C. draw at Salt Lake AND New England Revolution win at New York or ...
  • D.C. draw at Salt Lake AND Chicago win vs. Miami AND New England Revolution draw at New York or ...
  • D.C. draw at Salt Lake AND Miami win at Chicago AND Toronto win at Atlanta or ...
  • Cincinnati win vs. San Jose AND Columbus win at Montréal or ...
  • Cincinnati win vs. San Jose AND Columbus draw at Montréal AND Miami win at Chicago
Houston Dynamo FC

Houston will be eliminated from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  • Houston lose vs. Kansas City or ...
  • Houston draw vs. Kansas City AND Salt Lake win or draw vs. D.C. AND Portland win or draw vs. Minnesota or ...
  • Houston draw vs. Kansas City AND Portland win or draw vs. Minnesota AND LA win or draw at Nashville
Sporting Kansas City

Kansas City will be eliminated from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  • Kansas City lose at Houston AND Salt Lake win or draw vs. D.C. AND Portland win or draw vs. Minnesota or ...
  • Kansas City lose at Houston AND Portland win or draw vs. Minnesota AND LA win or draw at Nashville or ...
  • Kansas City draw at Houston AND Salt Lake win vs. D.C. AND Portland win vs. Minnesota or ...
  • Kansas City draw at Houston AND Portland win vs. Minnesota AND Salt Lake draw vs. D.C. AND LA win at Nashville
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 30)
