Your Saturday Kickoff: San Jose’s Hérnan López could debut vs. LAFC

We need to make sure you’re properly prepared for the weekend. Here are the storylines to keep an eye on.

Inter Revenge

Back in March, Inter Miami went up to Red Bull Arena and got run out of the building. Lewis Morgan scored inside the first three minutes and added two more goals after that to guide New York to a 4-0 win over the Herons.

Inter Miami didn’t have Lionel Messi that day, but they still had plenty of big names on the field. The Red Bulls were just flat-out better.

The Red Bulls have been better than their opponent in most of their games this year. They’ve reworked their signature style into something a little more reserved. They’re using the ball more and relying on transition moments less. They can still tear you apart at a moment’s notice, but they’re figuring out how to use a gentler touch when the time calls for it.

That doesn’t mean the Red Bulls' past style was wrong and they should have been doing this the whole time. It really just means they have players like Emil Forsberg who have the quality to help them execute the new style at a high level.

So far this year, New York have lost one game and are allowing just one goal per game. Their underlying numbers are, once again, among the best in the league, but the talent level is higher thanks to Morgan and Forsberg. They’re a nightmare to deal with and it makes sense that Inter Miami might struggle with them.

But having Messi makes a difference. The Herons are looking for payback today, and, this time, they have home-field advantage too. Even after a 4-0 win in the last meeting, it’s tough to see the Red Bulls making it out of Florida unscathed. Then again, they’ve been surpassing expectations all year. Maybe they’re set up to handle this better than ever.

A surprise debut in California

The Quakes host LAFC tonight at Levi’s Stadium. Before yesterday, it didn’t quite have the hype they might have hoped for. The Quakes have allowed a league-worst 25 goals on the season. They don’t defend well, and their goalkeeping has been subpar. There’s a reason they have one win in 10 games and are sitting at the bottom of the standings.

But there’s hope. And it came as a surprise yesterday. The Quakes newly signed Designated Player, Hernán López, is available to play today. Initially, San Jose planned to bring him out on the field to introduce him in a halftime ceremony. Now that his paperwork has gone through, they can just put him in the actual game.

López arrives from Argentine Primera División side Godoy Cruz with a ton of expectations. He’s Diego Maradona’s great-nephew and has a reputation as a talented No. 10. He’ll be tasked with taking San Jose’s attack to the next level and lessening the chance creation burden on Cristian Espinoza. It seems like the Quakes have only had one good idea in attack in a while. Maybe this will unlock a few more.

Unfortunately, that won’t save the defense. But, hey, if you’re scoring two or three times a game, you’re bound to win more than one in 10 games, right? … Right? I guess we’ll start to find out tonight.

Big names in the East are trying to get back on track

It’s a big day for Eastern Conference teams in a weird place. Atlanta United are winless in their last four. They’ve put together solid performances, but shot themselves in the foot in multiple games. They’re better than their record, but this team expects results.

Orlando City have played four straight games where late goals have defined the outcome. Last week, they were on the wrong end of those goals as Toronto scored twice to deliver a stunning loss and push Orlando’s record to nine points in nine games.

And Philadelphia are coming off back-to-back home losses that have included cryptic social media messages from Andre Blake and Jose Martinez that have turned an already strange vibe around the team even stranger.

All three teams need a win today. All three teams aren’t facing easy competition.