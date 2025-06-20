Seattle Sounders "super proud" despite defeat vs. Atlético Madrid

SEATTLE – Through two group-stage matches at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, there's a sense of "what could have been" for Seattle Sounders FC.
The Rave Green fell 3-1 to Spanish giant Atlético Madrid on Thursday, mathematically eliminating them from being able to advance out of Group B ahead of Monday's finale vs. Paris Saint-Germain.
While proud of the competitive showing against a global powerhouse, Seattle were left wondering if eliminating some self-inflicted wounds could have led to a different result – much like they were following Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Brazilian side Botafogo in their opening match.
"The goals we've conceded in these games were, I think, in many moments, preventable," said left back Reed Baker-Whiting. "And I don't think a lot of the goals were moments where we got played off the field. I think there were moments where people need to be better – especially today, the first goal, I messed up there. Need to be better there."
Added midfielder Obed Vargas: "The goals that we conceded, like coach said, they're fixable. They were more mistakes on our part. They made a great play, they finished the chances that they had. Maybe a little bit sharper in those moments and the game finishes 1-1."
Battling heavyweights
Even so, there were lengthy stretches where Seattle showed well in attack across both matches, starting with the fixture against Botafogo.
Midfielder Cristian Roldan scored against the reigning Copa Libertadores champions, while No. 10 Albert Rusnák provided a fleeting ray of hope against Atlético with a 50th-minute strike.
"We're super proud that we went out there as a collective, as a group, and battled it out," said forward Jesús Ferreira. "I think these games come down to inches and moments, and they took care of business in those moments.
"... I think that's something we'll learn and take it back to our league [season]. Obviously one of the best defensive teams, and we had a couple of chances to score. We also have to look at the positives."
PSG await
Result aside, the opportunity to play against a global power such as Atlético was a unique one, delivered by Seattle's historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup victory.
Atlético are considered one of Europe's top clubs and routinely challenge FC Barcelona and Real Madrid for the LaLiga title. Led by legendary manager Diego Simeone, their roster includes several FIFA World Cup winners.
"They have the quality, they have the intensity, and you could see that playing against them," Baker-Whiting said.
Seattle will close Club World Cup play with their loftiest test yet, when they face a PSG side fresh off their first-ever UEFA Champions League title. Monday's fixture will also be held at Lumen Field (3 pm ET | DAZN.com).
"I think the biggest thing we can take out of this is the collective-ness," Ferreira said. "I think that the team went out there and played to the best of our abilities and were able to compete."