Seattle Sounders "super proud" despite defeat vs. Atlético Madrid

SEATTLE – Through two group-stage matches at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup , there's a sense of "what could have been" for Seattle Sounders FC .

The Rave Green fell 3-1 to Spanish giant Atlético Madrid on Thursday, mathematically eliminating them from being able to advance out of Group B ahead of Monday's finale vs. Paris Saint-Germain.

While proud of the competitive showing against a global powerhouse, Seattle were left wondering if eliminating some self-inflicted wounds could have led to a different result – much like they were following Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Brazilian side Botafogo in their opening match.

"The goals we've conceded in these games were, I think, in many moments, preventable," said left back Reed Baker-Whiting. "And I don't think a lot of the goals were moments where we got played off the field. I think there were moments where people need to be better – especially today, the first goal, I messed up there. Need to be better there."