LAFC sign Luis Müller from MLS NEXT Pro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have promoted forward Luis Müller from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate LAFC2, the club announced Friday.

Müller, 23, is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with options spanning 2025-26. The Germany native will occupy an international roster spot.

Müller signed with LAFC2 in March, ultimately tallying 4g/2a in five matches. He's twice appeared as a substitute for LAFC's first team.

Before turning pro, Müller began his youth career with German clubs FC Energie Cottbus, FC Köln and FC Viktoria Köln. He also played college soccer at California Baptist University, recording 26g/19a in 69 appearances.