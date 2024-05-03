MLS Fantasy Round 11 positional rankings and Pick’em advice

A weekend full of fantasy points is in order, and several matchups have the potential to pop off in Round 11.
With games on both Saturday and Sunday, making the most of your bench will play a big part in how your fantasy team performs this weekend.
Teams on a BYE: CLB
Goalkeepers
With matches on both Saturday and Sunday this round, it’s time to fire up the ol’ Keeperoo strategy to give your team two bites at the apple in seeking out a clean sheet. To start, plug one of Steve Clark or Sean Johnson in on your bench. Both goalkeepers have some of the best clean sheet odds on the board with favorable home matchups on the early slate Saturday. If your goalkeeper from the early games notches a shutout, plug Nicholas Hagen (CLB) in as your starting GK so that the clean sheet points from your bench will autosub in. If your bench GK concedes, move Yohei Takoaka OR Matt Freese into the starting spot to get another swipe at a clean sheet.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Steve Clark
HOU
vs. STL
$6.5
2. Sean Johnson
TOR
vs. DAL
$7.5
3. Matt Freese
NYC
vs. COL
$7.3
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. MTL
$5.9
Defenders
Brooks Lennon came through with a clean sheet and eight points in Round 10 to remain the highest-scoring defender in MLS Fantasy. With target man Giorgos Giakoumakis healthy again, it won’t be long before Lennon adds another assist to his tally. We’re going to need to free up funds in order to pay top dollar for Lennon, and with Walker Zimmerman returning from injury, I’m dancing over to the Music City to pick up some good value at defender this round.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. MIN
$9.6
2. Ranko Veselinovic
VAN
vs. ATX
$9.2
3. Thiago Martins
NYC
vs. COL
$8.2
4. Micael dos Santos
HOU
vs. STL
$7.1
5. Aaron Herrera
DC
vs. PHI
$8.1
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. MTL
$5.5
2. Daniel Lovitz
NSH
vs. MTL
$4.3
Midfielders
Thiago Almada scored seven points without a goal or an assist in Chicago last weekend, highlighting his reliable fantasy point floor. With multiple top midfield options to pick from this round, Almada looks like a solid building block in a good matchup at home against Minnesota.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. MIN
$11.9
2. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
vs. COL
$11.0
3. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at ORL
$13.0
4. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. ATX
$10.4
5. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. MTL
$9.1
6. Carles Gil
NE
at CHI
$11.5
7. Carlos Gomez
RSL
vs. SKC
$9.5
8. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. LAFC
$11.4
9. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC
at SJ
$9.0
10. Joseph Paintsil
LA
at SEA
$12.1
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Joao Paulo
SEA
vs. LA
$6.7
2. Ali Ahmed
VAN
vs. ATX
$6.4
3. Esmir Bajraktarevic
NE
at CHI
$4.3
Forwards
Lionel Messi has been nothing short of automatic, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. The MLS Player of the Month for April has hit 19 fantasy points in back-to-back rounds, leading all players with 95 total points on the season. Messi is easily the consensus Captain pick heading into Round 11, but I’m not completely opposed to giving Chicho Arango a look considering he’s also flirted with 20 points on multiple occasions and is at home against a Sporting KC defense that conceded 11 goals across four games in April.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lionel Messi
MIA
vs. RBNY
$13.0
2. Cristian Arango
RSL
vs. SKC
$12.7
3. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
at SJ
$12.4
4. Giorgos Giakoumakis
ATL
vs. MIN
$9.5
5. Luis Suarez
MIA
vs. RBNY
$12.6
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kerwin Vargas
CLT
vs. POR
$6.9
2. Mounsef Bakrar
NYC
vs. COL
$6.8
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lionel Messi
MIA
vs. RBNY
$13.0
2. Cristian Arango
RSL
vs. SKC
$12.7
3. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. MIN
$11.9
Pick’em advice:
Pick 2: Chicago Fire FC vs. New England Revolution
Will both teams score?
Yes – Chicago have been held scoreless in three straight, and they kept a clean sheet in two of those matches. Something has got to give, and I think they break through against a New England Revolution side that has allowed at least one goal in three straight. Diving deeper, both teams have scored in this fixture in nine of the last 10 meetings dating back to the 2020 MLS season. I’m siding with history here and backing both teams to score at Soldier Field.
Pick 4: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City
Will both teams score
Yes – I expect Real Salt Lake to come out firing in a favorable matchup to continue their surprisingly hot start to the 2024 campaign. Both teams have scored in nine of 10 matches involving SKC this year, making this one a borderline free square with two high-octane attacks squaring off in Sandy, Utah on Saturday.