MLS Fantasy Round 11 positional rankings and Pick’em advice

Goalkeepers

With matches on both Saturday and Sunday this round, it’s time to fire up the ol’ Keeperoo strategy to give your team two bites at the apple in seeking out a clean sheet. To start, plug one of Steve Clark or Sean Johnson in on your bench. Both goalkeepers have some of the best clean sheet odds on the board with favorable home matchups on the early slate Saturday. If your goalkeeper from the early games notches a shutout, plug Nicholas Hagen (CLB) in as your starting GK so that the clean sheet points from your bench will autosub in. If your bench GK concedes, move Yohei Takoaka OR Matt Freese into the starting spot to get another swipe at a clean sheet.