Matchday 12: Watch these strikers for FREE on MLS Season Pass

Here’s another option: Pick a star striker and see what magic they have in store. There’s no shortage of must-watch No. 9s in MLS – and I’ve got a handful you should pay special attention to.

Do you stick with your favorite team from first kick to final whistle? How about joining us on MLS 360 , catching all the action whiparound-style? What about a club you don’t usually get to see play?

Also, Arango is the main character at RSL. That wasn’t always the case during his LAFC days, but it seems he thrives on being the main man. Now, it all goes through Chicho and he dictates the attack. When he says 'Let's go,' that's when Salt Lake go. They’ll go as far as he takes them.

What impresses me most about the Colombian is his balance between being the No. 9 and the No. 10. It's not easy to come into the hole, create plays, and then get on the end of those plays or still have as many goals. Because sometimes when you're dropping into the pocket, you sacrifice goals. Sometimes, when you're getting assists or creating the game, you sacrifice goals. But he finds a way to do both – and it’s much harder than it looks.

If it weren’t for an incredible run from Messi, Arango would be the Golden Boot leader. He’s got eight goals and seven assists this season – contributing to nearly every goal Real Salt Lake ’s scored as they sit first in the Western Conference.

Now, whenever a D.C. United player goes down the right or the left, you can see the service is a clipped ball to give Benteke a chance. That's all he needs because he is so deadly in the air. Taking nothing away from him, but it's the combination of Benteke being a beast and his team understanding and playing to his strengths.

We've got to give Benteke all the credit in the world, but also credit to Troy Lesesne and D.C. United because they play to his strengths. That wasn’t always the case last year, and the former Premier League star still got 14 goals anyway.

Yes, Christian Benteke is a monster when you give him service. But it's not just that – it's his timing. When you watch Benteke, when a ball comes into the box, he's up before anyone. He jumps just before and he has a little bit of hang time. He can stay there for a second and then know exactly where to place the ball.

Sure, he's lost a step from those glory days at Liverpool and Barcelona. He used to go and pick the ball up from deep, drive past two or three players. Now, he picks his moments. He gets the ball closer to the goal where he doesn't have to do as much work. It's not as taxing on his body. But when he is in those moments, he's just as clinical. It's not every minute of the game now. It's something like every 10 minutes. But when he pops up in the moments, you see the Suárez of Liverpool, the Suárez of Barcelona. Class like that doesn’t just go away.

Suárez's combination play, his link-up with Messi is next-level. Even when Messi's not played, he's got goals and assists. I can say, with my hand on my heart, that we're all stupid for doubting him because he's a brilliant player.

Back in preseason, when everyone asked if Suárez was on the decline, I wasn’t completely selling my stock. I was in the, ‘He'll get 12 to 15 goals across all competitions’ category. I wasn't brave enough to write him off. But don't get me wrong: When I saw him in preseason, I didn't think with the way he was running, the way he was moving, that he would be the Suárez I've seen throughout the years.

One thought that might be a little controversial? If you took Thiago Almada out of this Atlanta team and instead built the team around Giakoumakis, I think you'd see a more clinical and dangerous striker. I want to see what happens when Atlanta’s first thought in attack is “find Giakoumakis in the box” and not “find Almada’s feet.”

Yes, Giakoumakis can link up play, he can hold the ball up, but he doesn't care about that as much. That's not what he's thinking about. He's thinking about getting on the end of service and when he does get in there, he's clinical. My only concern is he's missed some games due to injury.

I believe that goal-scoring is a mentality. Strikers need to be technical, they need to be able to strike the ball well and be comfortable in front of goal. But it's the will to want to score. And Giakoumakis is that guy. He's a shark in the 18-yard box. He has that killer instinct.

I wrote about this earlier this season : I remember interviewing Giakoumakis on MLS 360 last year and asking him about the Golden Boot. How serious he was in his answers – that’s a guy who’s not messing around.

WHEN: Saturday vs. Austin FC (10:30 pm ET)

Saturday vs. Austin FC (10:30 pm ET) WATCH: Apple TV - Free; TSN, RDS

Nobody talks about Brian White until Vancouver plays, and even when he scores, we sometimes don't talk about him. And I sympathize with Brian because it was similar when I first came to the league. Brian often has to score, and do a lot more, to get recognition beyond the players we highlight more often.

I have such admiration for how he plays, though. He's not fancy, but he reminds me of an old-school No. 9. He holds up the ball, presses the defense, and takes a chance when he gets it. I don't know what more you want from a striker.

The biggest compliment I could give Brian is this: In 2019 at Red Bulls, he was a young kid coming out of college and I was injured. But I was doing my best to get on the field because Red Bulls, that’s my team. I felt like if I didn't do well, we wouldn't do well. So I would play injured, I would train injured. And if I didn't play, it was Brian that was going to play and I wasn't sure what he was capable of. I remember one game, I spoke with Chris Armas and he said, ‘Listen, you haven't trained much this week. You go on the bench and if we need a goal, we'll bring you on.’ So I got to watch Brian White's all-around game. And after that, I was like, ‘Nope, we're good. I trust him.’