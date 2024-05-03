San Jose Earthquakes: 50 years of history enter Levi’s Stadium spotlight

Saturday’s match vs. in-state rivals LAFC at Levi’s Stadium (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ) is one of the biggest events on the San Jose Earthquakes ’ annual calendar, a special occasion at the NFL-sized venue that will host matches in both this summer’s Copa América and the 2026 World Cup. And with the Quakes lodged in last place in the MLS Western Conference via a painful 1W-8L-1D opening to their season, it’s accompanied by no small amount of frustration and concern.

“We’re not happy about our start, full stop. We need to start getting results right now,” Leitch told reporters last week . “As far as Luchi being on the hot seat, look, we’re all on the hot seat. We’re in pro sports. I’m on the hot seat. Everyone is. This is what we do. We’re in a results-oriented business. There’s no hiding behind that part.”

No one in the league has conceded nearly as many goals as the 25 leaked by San Jose, and the need to create attacking danger with more regularity fueled the urgency to land Argentine playmaker Hernán López from Godoy Cruz on a club-record fee just before the close of the Primary Transfer Window last week. It adds up to palpable pressure on head coach Luchi Gonzalez and general manager Chris Leitch as this spotlight game looms.

There have been moments of euphoria, like when the freewheeling George Best lit up old Spartan Stadium as the beautiful game blazed into the North American mainstream, or the days of a baby-faced Landon Donovan inspiring two MLS Cup triumphs in three seasons. There have also been gutting setbacks, like the relocation of the first edition of the MLS Quakes to Houston in 2005 and the searing collapse of the NASL in 1984.

“The fact that we're all still here 50 years later, it's just an amazing journey. It really is a journey that this club has been through.”

“My generation, we grew up with the original team and we suffered through all the other various ups and downs and incarnations and births and deaths and everything else,” explained Gary Singh, the author of “The Unforgettable San Jose Earthquakes: Momentous Stories On & Off the Field,” a new book chronicling the rises, falls and relentless resilience of San Jose’s professional soccer team.

The Quakes’ history dates back to 1974, a legacy that is being celebrated with a reunion and an array of other 50th-anniversary commemorations throughout the year. And it offers some perspective on the short-term stresses at hand. Just ask the guy who wrote the book on it.

Dispirited fans may take some solace in the recognition that this isn’t the first time the Quakes have found themselves in a tough spot – be it on the field or off, in MLS, the old NASL or hardscrabble environments in between like the Western Soccer Alliance of the 1980s.

Origin story

What’s in a name? In this case, it’s been a persistent throughline across the decades, the Earthquakes moniker turning into a rallying point and a shared lineage in the face of upheaval – much like the Timbers, Sounders and Whitecaps further up the Pacific Coast, all ideas born in the same ‘70s time window and blessed with remarkable staying power since. It even outlasted the aversion among MLS’s founders to relics of what was then seen as a failed era: The MLS team began life as the Clash, only to embrace the past with a change back to Earthquakes in late 1999.

“The Quakes’ story is gloriously idiosyncratic and different,” explained Singh. “Players come and go, coaches come and go, owners come and go, general managers come and go, and in the US, even leagues have come and gone. But the clubs and the heritage and the history still continues, and that's same with Vancouver, Seattle and Portland.

“Nobody's claiming that it's 50 continuous years of the same franchise in a business sense or anything, but everything absolutely led to everything else. Every phenomenon has arisen due to the coming together of previous phenomena over the 50 years,” he added. “It really is a great way to show people that this is worth fighting for.”

Few could be better positioned to document this living history than Singh. A native son who fell in love with the sport attending the NASL Quakes’ games as a child, he later worked in stadium concessions as a San Jose State student so he could watch the San Francisco Bay Blackhawks, a pre-MLS side packed with future standouts in the new league and strong enough to qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup.

He eventually found himself in the Quakes’ press box as a journalist, and continues to cover the wider San Jose scene as a columnist with the Metro Silicon Valley newspaper. “The Unforgettable San Jose Earthquakes” is his second book about the Quakes, in fact, following 2015’s “The San Jose Earthquakes: A Seismic Soccer Legacy,” both fueled by long hours of poring over San Jose Mercury News archives and sifting through old photos and other primary-source materials made accessible to him by the Quakes.