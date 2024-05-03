360 View: Will New York Red Bulls make statement vs. Inter Miami?

Back to #MLS360 for a quick second. I’m still shocked at what my three so-called ‘teammates’ did to me last week. I’m usually interrupting Sacha, Kaylyn and Brad, but that trio got some revenge, completely derailing my open!

Any fan of MLS (even if you’re a FC Cincinnati fan) should champion Nancy every chance you get. He’s the poster boy for homegrown coaching success. I know he’s French, but Nancy rose team by team through the CF Montréal academy, eventually jumping from assistant to first-team head coach. After his first full offseason, Nancy led Montréal to second in the East, and the best road record ever in MLS. Columbus came calling, and Nancy won MLS Cup in his first season. Now this! Simply incredible. In Wilfried we trust!

The bad news is we won’t have the reigning champions Columbus Crew on #MLS360 this week, as they’ll be enjoying a well-earned bye in Matchday 12. Was anybody else left in awe of this team during their midweek performance at Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey? Wilfried Nancy’s troops were next-level incredible – a joy to watch. Now, they’ve got a Concacaf Champions Cup final against Pachuca booked for June 1.

Okay cool, I knew you’d be the sunny side-up kind of folks. The good news is that MLS Season Pass is free this weekend! Cancel those plans, tell a friend and get involved in our show using #MLS360.

We’ve got another brilliant and bonkers Saturday night in store on MLS 360 ! Do you want the good news or the bad news first?

Usually I’m the one interrupting, so maybe I had this coming! Revenge will be sweet 😆 #MLS360 is free on @AppleTV tomorrow night! 12 matches coming your way 🤗 pic.twitter.com/rm4ZM4M1Dp

As I prepare for MLS 360, here are a few big thoughts that come to mind.

I’ll come prepared for everything they’ll throw at me this week. And I may have a little revenge of my own.

So make no mistake: Messi in South Florida on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ) is the biggest test for Emil Forsberg and this sizzling-hot New York Red Bulls team. WHAT A MATCH THIS PROMISES TO BE!

All the proof suggests this team can take on any challenge MLS has to offer. The caveat is Lionel Messi is playing (unlike their last matchup), and while some call him a goat, others claim he’s actually an alien. The greatest of all time. The EIGHT-time Ballon d’Or winner is the exception to all rules.

Led by new head coach Sandro Schwarz, this team has already earned a few statement wins. I’m thinking the result at defending Supporters’ Shield champions Cincinnati, and of course that 4-0 thumping of Inter Miami . Wow.

If you’re not on the New York Red Bulls ’ hype saddle, you’re missing out. This team is a championship contender. Yes, I said it. They sit third in the Eastern Conference with 17 points (4W-1L-5D). I’d argue they’ve only been second-best once this season, and that was at the hands of the aforementioned Crew. Here’s a glance at the games where the Red Bulls could’ve and should’ve taken all three points:

My immediate response is absolutely not, but the standings don’t lie. Yet, with back-to-back home games up next, it’s a chance for Atlanta United to get back on track.

It’s been such a strange season so far for the Five Stripes. A bright start at home, winning their first three at the Benz, but injuries and an international break derailed any momentum. Woes up top and at the back have been unfortunate.

Giorgos Giakoumakis also came flying out of the blocks, with five goals in four games. Bang! Injured. Jamal Thiaré steps up with three goals in himself. Bang! Injured. ATLUTD is then forced to sign Daniel Rios, who made an instant impact scoring on his debut. Nine goals from the striker group after nine games is a good return, and excellent when considering the injuries.

Gonzalo Pineda has used six center backs already due to health and international call-ups. That’s astonishing so early in the season. Homegrown youngsters Noah Cobb and Efrain Morales have been thrust into the spotlight and performed admirably.

These are realities rather than excuses. Every team has adversities to face. Look at Montréal, for example. They have the same 3W-3L-3D record as Atlanta and have played seven road games. Atlanta have one single goal from four road games, and that is certainly an area that must improve. A huge positive is this team is creating chances – Chicago goalkeeper Chris Brady had a career performance last Saturday with several huge saves in a 0-0 draw – and Pineda fully believes it’ll all click soon.