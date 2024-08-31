Your Saturday Kickoff: Portland, Seattle both need a statement performance tonight

The New England Revolution have loaned homegrown midfielder Noel Buck to English Premier League side Southampton FC through January 2025 with a purchase option. The 19-year-old has five goals and three assists in 45 MLS matches since debuting in 2022.

What exactly are these teams? And how is it we’re this far into the season and still don’t know?

Portland and Seattle enter tonight’s Cascadia Cup with two of the most indecipherable seasons in MLS. Their first meeting this season came under much different circumstances. Both teams were struggling so much heading into that meeting in May that we went out of our way to point out how bad both teams were at the time and how weird it felt to see neither team near the top of the West.

Well, neither team is at the top of the West, but things have been notably different for a while now. Heading into what became a 2-1 Seattle win over the Timbers in May, both teams were averaging exactly 0.91 points per game. Only four teams were worse through the first third of the season.

Since that match, both teams have averaged exactly 1.93 points per game. Only four teams have been better in that span. And the only thing separating these two teams in the standings is Seattle’s win over the Timbers.

For Seattle, this is more of a progression to the mean situation. They were picking up red cards far too often and were underperforming their underlying numbers far too often. Eventually they stopped getting players sent off and started beating bad teams. The big problem now is figuring out how to beat the best teams. This Wednesday’s US Open Cup loss made it 10 games without a win for the Sounders against LAFC. LAFC have won eight of those matches.

Meanwhile, Portland have found a groove by outscoring their demons. They still aren’t stellar defensively, but with new DP striker Jonathan Rodríguez settling in, DP forward Felipe Mora finally living up to expectations and DP No. 10 Evander putting up Diego Valeri MVP Season numbers. That’s not a bit. He’s six direct goal contributions (goals + primary assists) away from matching Valeri’s 30-goal contribution season. Only Valeri and four other players in MLS history have reached 30. Evander - Plus, for the record, Lucho Acosta and Denis Bouanga - is in touching distance. He can get there with a strong close to the season.

Between the three of Rodríguez, Mora and Evander, they’ve directly contributed a goal or primary assist to 56 goals this season. There’s an argument they’re the most dangerous attacking team in the league. There’s an equally valid argument Seattle are the best defensive team in the conference. The Sounders have the second-lowest rate of goals and xG allowed per game in the West. That’s something to take into serious consideration, since Rodríguez and Mora are both suspended for tonight’s match.

Whoever comes out on top will keep pace with or maybe even jump a couple of teams in the fight for the West’s final home playoff spots. The first two are occupied by the LA sides, but RSL’s grip on third is slipping and Colorado can’t be comfortable in fourth place. Seattle are one point out of fourth and Portland are four points away. Teams all over the West are going to have a close eye on this one.