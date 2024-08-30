Transfer Tracker

DC United loan Kristian Fletcher to Nottingham Forest

D.C. United have loaned homegrown forward Kristian Fletcher to English Premier League side Nottingham Forrest through June 2025, the club announced Friday.

The 19-year-old US youth international is slated to join Nottingham's U-21 team.

"This is another important milestone in Kristian’s development and maturation as a Homegrown player," general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said in a release. "Going abroad and getting experience at a Premier League side is a testament to the work that Kristian has done to earn this opportunity.

"We are dedicated to bolstering and uplifting our Academy and curating pathways for players to ascend to the D.C. United first team in addition to exploring different avenues for player development like going abroad. We are excited for Kristian and wish him the best of luck in England."

Fletcher has 2g/2a in 25 MLS appearances with D.C. United. He initially signed a homegrown deal in August 2022.

This is Fletcher's second move abroad after playing with EFL Championship side Swansea City.

