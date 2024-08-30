Seattle Sounders star Pedro de la Vega emerges from "tough moments"

Sometimes expectations don’t match reality, as Pedro de la Vega has learned all too well this season.

“I like to think that things always happen for a reason, and I try to keep that mentality, that professionalism that always has characterized me – to just keep training and doing things well. That’s what I want, for all this work to have its results.”

“When I got here, I came in with huge expectations, which I still have,” de la Vega told MLSsoccer.com this week.

However, the Argentine feels he’s turning the corner and is ready to play a key role in the Sounders’ push for a home Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot – in what he calls “the most important part of the year.” This all coincides with Seattle winning seven of nine matches, rising to fifth in the Western Conference.

Instead, entering Saturday’s Cascadia Cup clash with the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ), he’s played in just eight MLS matches, starting three as he’s struggled through a pair of long-term hamstring injuries and a groin issue earlier this month.

After moving from Lanús to Seattle Sounders FC in January, and taking the No. 10 shirt after the departure of Sounders legend Nico Lodeiro , de la Vega hoped to immediately pick up the mantle and be the key to the Sounders’ attack.

“But I think right now I found a point where I have that patience to stay positive, and I think the beautiful part of the year is coming.”

“It’d be a lie to say ‘No, I’m just positive.’ I’ve had tough moments in this season, honestly. It was a year with a lot of changes, adaptation. I went through a lot of frustration,” de la Vega said.

Those activities and support of the Sounders’ community have helped de la Vega not allow setbacks to make him lose sight of his broader goals.

When he’s alone, de la Vega plays the guitar – though he admits he’s far more likely to play an Argentine song from a group like Soda Stereo than anything from Seattle music heroes like Nirvana or Jimi Hendrix, as he’s only beginning to dip his toe into English-language music. He also enjoys reading.

His teammates have invited him to their homes and made him feel welcome in the Pacific Northwest, the first time he’s moved from his native Argentina where he played over 100 matches with Lanús.

Despite the frustration of playing just more than 200 league minutes, the Young Designated Player has stayed in a good place mentally thanks to support from family, Sounders teammates and the coaching staff.

Turning the corner

It will be beautiful if de la Vega meaningfully contributes to the Sounders’ attack, as he’s shown hints of recently. Last weekend against Minnesota United, the 23-year-old saw nearly a half-hour of action, setting up a pair of scoring opportunities and registering a shot on target.

De la Vega feels it’s critical to start linking well with teammates like Jordan Morris, Albert Rusnák and Cristian Roldan as the season enters the stretch run – making preseason expectations match the in-season reality.

“I think I’m finding that connection,” he said. “My expectations are to contribute to the team with assists, with goals, dribbles, pushing things forward, trying to do my job in whatever position I play – I’ve been on the left wing or more in the middle. I think the most important thing is to feel more connection with my teammates.”

Saturday at Providence Park is de la Vega's next chance to show those evolving bonds in a matchup known for meaning more than the standard regular season game. While de la Vega was injured, he traveled and took in the Sounders’ 2-1 victory on May 12 in person.

“I loved it because it’s a great Clásico atmosphere, which makes the match more exciting,” he said.

But it’s no surprise that Lumen Field makes de la Vega feel the most at home.

“The fans experience the games with a lot of passion. You notice it in every home match, and it reminds me a bit of my country where there’s just so much euphoria,” he said. “It’s really good here. The people always go to the stadium, are supporting and you see it in the results.”