Matchday 30: How FC Cincinnati, LA Galaxy can clinch playoffs

FC Cincinnati and LA Galaxy can clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot during Matchday 30 this weekend.
FC Cincinnati will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Cincinnati win vs. Montréal AND Atlanta lose/draw at Charlotte or...
- Cincinnati win vs. Montréal AND New England lose at Salt Lake AND Orlando lose/draw vs. Nashville or...
- Cincinnati draw vs. Montréal AND Atlanta lose at Charlotte AND Philadelphia lose/draw at New York AND Nashville lose/draw at Orlando AND D.C. lose/draw at Toronto AND Chicago lose/draw vs. Miami
The LA Galaxy have nearly 20 different clinching scenarios combining a Galaxy win at St. Louis CITY SC on Sunday, pending multiple results from the Western Conference matches to be played on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Detailed Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for the Galaxy will be provided on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 1.