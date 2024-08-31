New England Revolution loan Noel Buck to Southampton FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

The New England Revolution have loaned homegrown midfielder Noel Buck to English Premier League side Southampton FC through January 2025 with a purchase option, the club announced Saturday.

Buck has five goals and three assists in 45 MLS matches since debuting in 2022. The 19-year-old has played extensively for England youth national teams.

"Noel is an extremely talented young player who is very deserving of this opportunity to join Southampton and test himself in a new environment," sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a statement.

"It has been gratifying to watch Noel's growth as a player from his start in our Academy through his ascendancy to the first team. We look forward to seeing Noel continue his development during this loan spell in England."

As Buck departs, New England have depth in central midfield. Matt Polster, Ian Harkes, Mark-Anthony Kaye and new signing Alhassan Yusuf form an experienced group.

In their first year under head coach Caleb Porter, the Revs are seeking a late-season push for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. They're 12th in the Eastern Conference, two points below the ninth-place cutoff.

Southampton are newly promoted to the Premier League after winning the 2023-24 EFL Championship playoffs.