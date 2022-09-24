Your Saturday Kickoff: Madness awaits in tonight's Cali Clasico

USMNT beaten by Japan in friendly

The US men’s national team suffered a 2-0 defeat to Japan at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany on Friday, a match that was the first of two Europe-based friendlies for Gregg Berhalter’s squad before the Qatar 2022 World Cup in November. The Yanks' final tune-up comes Tuesday against Saudi Arabia (2 pm ET | FS1, UniMás, TUDN) in Murcia, Spain.

Canada look World Cup-ready in commanding win over Qatar

Canada got the result they needed in one of their final pre-World Cup tune-ups, easily dispatching host nation Qatar 2-0 Friday at the Generali Arena in Vienna, Austria. Cyle Larin and Jonathan David scored for Les Rouges, who close out their September international window on Tuesday against Uruguay (12 pm ET | OneSoccer, FOX Deportes) in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Cali Clasico tonight

San Jose host the LA Galaxy tonight at Stanford Stadium at 10 pm ET on MLS LIVE on ESPN+. The Galaxy really need this one.

MLS mourns the passing of legendary coach Hankinson