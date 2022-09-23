Canada look World Cup-ready in commanding win over Qatar

Cyle Larin and Jonathan David scored for Les Rouges, who close out their September international window on Tuesday against Uruguay (12 pm ET | OneSoccer, FOX Deportes) in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Canada took control practically from the get-go, with all-time leading scorer Larin breaking the ice in the 4th minute by heading Samuel Adekugbe's cross into the back of the net for his 25th national team goal.
Just nine minutes later, Lille sharpshooter David knocked home a loose ball inside the box to make it a 2-0 advantage. In the process, the Ligue 1 star also closed the gap on Larin with international goal number 22 – leveling with Dwayne De Rosario for second place.
That cushion was more than enough for the Canadians, who despite some key absences dominated the remainder of the proceedings and were closer to a third than Qatar were to pulling one back.
However, it wasn't a completely carefree night, as manager John Herdman and company held their collective breath when Alphonso Davies needed medical attention following a knee-on-knee collision in the second half. The Bayern Munich standout was replaced by Ike Ugbo at the hour mark.
Goals
- 4’ — CAN — Cyle Larin
- 13’ — CAN — Jonathan David
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Qatar are far from top-tier opposition, but Canada – playing their first game since a June loss to Honduras in the Concacaf Nations League – got a nice confidence boost with the World Cup less than nine weeks away. Tougher tests await before their Group F debut against Belgium in November, in the form of Uruguay (Sept. 27) and Japan (Nov. 17).
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Setting the tone early was essential, and Larin did just that with his 4th-minute opener. It eased any concerns about possible rustiness after a long pause between matches and was a much-needed momentum builder for the former Orlando City SC striker, who's struggled to find his scoring touch (one goal in seven appearances) this season with Belgium's Club Brugge.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Adekugbe could've easily had more than one assist if not for his teammates' lack of finishing, with the former Vancouver Whitecaps fullback creating numerous offensive chances while also offering support in the back. With each performance, he solidifies his case for a starting XI spot in Qatar.
Next Up
- CAN: Tuesday, September 27 vs. Uruguay | 12 pm ET (OneSoccer, FOX Deportes) | International friendly
- QAT: Tuesday, September 27 vs. Chile | 1 pm ET ET | International friendly