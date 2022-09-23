Takeaways: Canada give World Cup glimpse in comfortable win over Qatar

The Canadian men’s national team kicked off their September window with a comfortable 2-0 win over Qatar in Vienna, Austria on Friday.

Now a pivotal test versus Uruguay awaits the squad on Tuesday in Bratislava, Slovakia (12 pm ET | OneSoccer, FOX Deportes) – marking the second of three friendlies before the program’s World Cup return arrives, following a 36-year wait.

If someone would’ve predicted Friday’s lineup back in June, there wouldn’t have been many surprises.

But that’s the difference a few months can make. Suddenly, players who were shoe-ins are at risk of being dropped, even the national team’s all-time leading scorer in Cyle Larin due to a lack of minutes with Club Brugge, his new team in Belgium.

Instead, coach John Herdman stuck with his talisman to partner Jonathan David, with both strikers scoring in the victory inside 13 minutes.

Larin opened the scoring via a header on Sam Adekugbe’s cross, and even if the defending was questionable, that goal clearly invigorated the 27-year-old forward. A few minutes later, he latched onto a sublime through ball from Alistair Johnston in behind Qatar’s defense and forced a save out of goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb and was generally quite active in possession for Canada.

“It felt good to score,” Larin said after the game. “If I’m playing, I’ll score. I’m not playing that much at my club, but if I get the opportunity, I will take my chances.

“I think the guys went out there and did well. I liked the way we were playing with possession and intensity. We want to build on that and you could see tonight we did and we are finding ways to be better every day.”