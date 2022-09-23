MLS mourns the passing of legendary coach Tim Hankinson 

The Major League Soccer community is mourning the loss of longtime head coach Tim Hankinson, who passed away on Thursday after a long battle with cancer at the age of 67.

A prominent figure in U.S. soccer and beloved by his players and peers, Hankinson’s legendary 40-year career extended to the college and professional levels of the game. He coached in MLS from 1998 to 2004, first with Tampa Bay Mutiny and later with the Colorado Rapids as part of an illustrious coaching career that dates back to the 1970s. He has also coached the Charleston Battery, Raleigh Flyers, San Antonio Scorpions, Indy Eleven and Chattanooga Red Wolves.

