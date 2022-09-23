MLS mourns the passing of legendary coach Tim Hankinson 

A prominent figure in U.S. soccer and beloved by his players and peers, Hankinson’s legendary 40-year career extended to the college and professional levels of the game. He coached in MLS from 1998 to 2004, first with Tampa Bay Mutiny and later with the Colorado Rapids as part of an illustrious coaching career that dates back to the 1970s. He has also coached the Charleston Battery, Raleigh Flyers, San Antonio Scorpions, Indy Eleven and Chattanooga Red Wolves.