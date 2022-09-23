MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs: Watch semifinal games this weekend

Tacoma Defiance vs. Houston Dynamo 2

Tacoma Defiance finished as the second seed in the West but have yet to turn it up another level. The team lost their last game 2-0 to Timbers 2 and in their last five games, they lost three with the two wins being slim 1-0 results. Not exactly the form that made Tacoma a fearsome force in the West, but that can change in a flash as the team always poses a threat to score with the likes of Marlon Vargas and Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez leading the attack.