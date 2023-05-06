Your Saturday Kickoff: How legit are the Earthquakes? Today we'll find out

So much soccer, yet again. San Jose host LAFC, FC Cincinnati host D.C. United, Josef hosts Atlanta United in his new house, and more. See the full schedule here.

Back to it. Kind of a quiet weekend all things considered, but still plenty to discuss. Here’s what to keep an eye on this weekend.

You know me. I’ve been high on the 2023 Quakes since I saw them muscle up against Atlanta in Matchday 1. They immediately had the balance and vibe of an Audi MLS Cup Playoff team even if a late Thiago Almada stunner kept them from points that day. Since then, they’ve largely proved that feeling correct.

After 10 games, San Jose are sitting in fifth place in the West, equal on points with Dallas and collecting points at a 1.5 points-per-game clip. That’s right on track for a definite playoff-spot-clinching, and maybe home-game-clinching, 51-point season. On top of that, their underlying numbers have them as a playoff-caliber team as well. Maybe not a world-beater, but definitely playoff-caliber. The team as a whole is doing a lot right, and Cristian Espinoza is doing literally everything right. He’s put in an MVP-level performance over the past month.

It looks like the Quakes are set to break a lengthy playoff drought. I mean, they technically made it as the last seed after the 2020 and 2017 seasons. But if you make it as the last seed in and then bow out in the first round, you were more like a background extra than an actual cast member. In that sense, they haven’t “made the playoffs” since their incredible 2012 season.

But do they have more than that in them in their first year under Luchi González? They’re currently sitting right below the elite teams in the West. It feels like they’ll need time, depth and a little quality at the top of the lineup to join that group. In that sense, we can probably call this a potential “year before the year.”

Today we’ll find out how far they have to go. To some extent anyway. It’s not clear what kind of lineup LAFC will run out after taking down Philadelphia in CCL on Tuesday. But, to be fair, LAFC’s backups are better than the majority of the league’s starters. Even a rotated LAFC team is a problem. How well the Quakes can handle that problem at home 11 games into the year may give us our best sense yet of where exactly this team is going.