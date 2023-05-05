Christian Benteke: DC United’s gentle giant still has plenty to give

A decade into his distinguished English Premier League career at age 31, his minutes and productivity at Crystal Palace were slipping. His long-running international career with Belgium was still active, yet the prospects for making the Red Devils’ 2022 World Cup squad looked hazy – and this is a player whose place on their 2014 roster was snatched away by injury, then by a coach’s choice in 2018, which Roberto Martinez called his “toughest decision.”

With an autumn tournament in Qatar, the right transfer and a run of good form might just help him earn a spot on the plane. As a beloved and productive member of Belgium’s so-called ‘golden generation’ – his friendship with Eden Hazard is so strong that a documentary was filmed about it in 2019 – it would seem he had a shot.

But the big striker had a different set of priorities in mind for his next move.

“This time I really wanted to choose something that makes me happy,” Benteke said after signing with D.C. United on a multi-million-dollar August 2022 transfer that made him the highest-paid player in Black-and-Red history. “And I’m ready to take any consequences. I wanted to do something that I wanted to choose myself, that was going to make me happy when I wake up. So that's my whole decision. So I didn't really think about anything else.”

Turning a corner

The early returns on that bold move were not exactly encouraging. D.C. were struggling at the bottom of the table and stayed there, finishing last in the overall MLS table, going 1W-4L-2D in the matches in which Benteke appeared last season. He missed a penalty kick in his home debut and scored just once in those first seven games.

He didn’t make Belgium’s list, either, and the Red Devils, ranked second in the world before the tournament, crashed badly in Qatar, failing to advance out of Group F. Yet Benteke was thoughtful and grounded when he reported to MLS media day in San Jose come January, flashing a ready smile when sitting down for a 1-on-1 conversation with MLSsoccer.com.

“I feel happy when I wake up,” he said. “Like, I wake up and I get to do what I love the most. It’s to play football. And the conditions where we are playing, good facilities, nice field, how can you complain? You can just be grateful and happy.

“So this is something that I was looking for, being somewhere where people want you and where you feel that you can help or you can give something back. That's why I really look forward for this season, to do well, to perform.”