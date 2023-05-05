Bob Bradley vs. Bruce Arena: American coaching legends carry history, lessons learned

Steve Cherundolo has a lot on his plate this weekend. Fresh off a semifinal series win over the Philadelphia Union that advanced his side into the 2023 Concacaf Champions League final, he’ll lead LAFC north to the San Francisco 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium, where the San Jose Earthquakes will aim to ambush the Black & Gold in front of a bumper crowd expected to run well beyond 40,000 spectators.

“Bruce finds a way to make guys keep playing and dig down deep and win for him, and win for the front office. And that's what makes him the best American coach of all time.”

“He's probably better than anyone I've ever met at identifying the right guys and the right players that can win you a championship,” former LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire start Mike Magee told MLSsoccer.com this week. “Now, when you're doing the right things and winning, and he believes in you and trusts you, you can do whatever you want. But if you stop performing, you're not a good teammate, and you're not doing the right things, then you'll be out the door. Once you learn that and understand that, it just kind of makes you bleed for the club.

Arena’s five MLS Cup wins and four Supporters’ Shields are the most ever in both categories, and his USMNT’s 2002 quarterfinal run is the deepest World Cup run in US and Canadian men’s history. Even in the wake of his biggest-ever setback, the national team’s stunning failure to qualify for Russia 2018, his Revs set a new single-season MLS points record in 2021, showing his particular blend of player empowerment, adept psychological management and acerbic wit still had legs.

Bradley (age 65) vs. Arena (age 71) marks a faceoff between the two oldest coaches in the league, whose names top the two most extensive coaching trees in US soccer. They’re the two active coaches with the most career MLS wins, most Audi MLS Cup Playoffs wins and most Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year awards. Their roots trace back to the dawn of MLS when they worked together to build the D.C. United dynasty that set the standard for what was to come. Yet they’ve also had a big hand in some of the boldest, newest stories of the present.

“If I wasn't in San Jose enjoying my work at LAFC, I'd love to be there to watch those two go at it,” said Cherundolo on Thursday afternoon, “because they are two amazing competitors.”

But Cherundolo says he’d just as soon plop down along the Lake Ontario waterfront at BMO Field, where his former US men’s national team coaches Bruce Arena and Bob Bradley will lock horns when the MLS-leading New England Revolution visit Toronto FC in the same Saturday evening timeslot (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

“If I didn't play there, who knows where I'd be? Bob was huge for me. He drafted me at a time when I was a child, 17 or 18 years old, wasn't by any means a great pro yet. He really started kind of beating some things into me and I wish I’d gotten to play for him longer back when I was a little more mature. But the things he did for me, the places I got, I never would have gotten without Bob.”

“He played a huge role in getting me to the U-17 national team back when everyone was in ODP [Olympic Development Program] – I didn't do ODP, I played baseball and soccer, I’d probably never watched a soccer game at that point,” recalled Magee, who today runs his own liquor business, Sneaky Fox Spirits, and will field a team under the same name in the new TST 7v7 tournament taking place in North Carolina next month.

The Landon Donovan MLS MVP in 2013 after his return to his hometown club, Magee won two MLS Cups and two Shields with Arena in LA. But he began his professional career as a teenager under Bradley, who’d spotted his potential well before bringing him to the MetroStars (now New York Red Bulls ) via the 2003 SuperDraft presented by adidas.

“[One] that I was a fan of in discussions with [Bradley] for many, many years before LAFC ever came around, ideas of football, and to put it now on a blank canvas and to be able to work and really dig deep into a very specific style of play that the league hadn't seen, to be fair, up to that point. And to continue now with Steve here, continue this model of play, it’s had a massive effect on me. I'm forever indebted to him for allowing me to work within that space.”

“The last four years we did here at LAFC were a very intensive education into a certain style of play,” Ante Razov, an assistant in Los Angeles since the club’s 2018 debut and a key striker on Bradley’s Chicago Fire and Chivas USA teams.

While now led by Cherundolo, the Black & Gold’s front-foot, slick-passing ethos was crafted and launched by Bradley on his Stateside return from several adventurous years abroad in charge of Egypt’s national team, Norwegian overachievers Stabæk, French side Le Havre and Swansea City, the latter marking the first-ever American to manage in the English Premier League.

That LAFC juggernaut that won an MLS Cup-Shield double last season (in the process displacing the Galaxy from the high ground that Arena guided them to), has yet to taste defeat in league play this year and is well on course to rack up further hardware in the coming months?

Revs center back Omar González was Magee’s teammate on Arena’s best Galaxy sides, and says the coach’s trademark sarcasm is even spicier behind the scenes than on camera. But he values the way in which it was deployed to coax the best out of himself.

“He doesn't let you lie to yourself. He cuts straight to the point, no bulls--t. And that's nice in a way,” said González. “Sometimes you try and give yourself excuses of why this didn't work out. He's like, ‘No, no, no, you can do this. Just get it done.’ And that's it. And it causes you to really be honest with yourself and say, ‘I can do this. I need to do this. I will do this.’”

As Revs striker and longtime USMNTer Jozy Altidore put it: “[Arena’s] man management is terrific. He has a way of making sure the entire squad feels needed, feels respected, and I think that's a big part of it. When you're managing professionals, men who have their own families, their own everything, you have to know the way to deal with them and talk to them. And to Bruce's credit, I think he's done it for a number of years. I've seen, just being here in New England, I feel like he's totally transformed this place, making it a destination.”

Different personalities

Speak with those who’ve worked with both coaches, and a contrast takes shape: between Arena’s smart-aleck minimalism and Bradley’s intensity and hands-on idealism.

“Personality-wise, they are so different,” said Sacha Kljestan, who retired last winter before becoming a lead commentator on MLS 360. “Bruce is so much more laid-back and Bob was so much more, like, just on top of things, and held everybody accountable, which I loved. I loved playing for Bob because you knew where you stood. He held people accountable. He said it like it was.

“I always kind of had a healthy fear of Bob as a young player, like when I was a rookie, just because he was so serious,” added Kljestan, who played for Bradley at Chivas USA and worked under both coaches on the USMNT. “And he didn't laugh all that often. But when he did, it was the loudest laugh in the room. He never took it easy on me, and I liked that. I always wanted to be coached throughout my entire career; whether I was a rookie or whether it was my last year, I wanted to be challenged. And he always challenged me the most.”

Therein lies another notable distinction between the two legends.

“When you install a game model such as the one that was here at LAFC, it has to be very detail-oriented,” said Razov. “When it's from the beginning, you don't leave anything to chance. Organic things develop as you go through trainings and the games, but he had a specific idea in mind and it needed to be executed.