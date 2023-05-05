MVP Power Rankings: LAFC's Dénis Bouanga overtakes Atlanta's Thiago Almada

Each month we check in with MLS talent, staff, writers and editors to get their thoughts on the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP race. Last go-around, we had Atlanta United 's Thiago Almada in first place (hint: he's not there anymore).

It’s back. A somehow even more subjective rankings column than the regular Power Rankings . Not only do voters get to arbitrarily define "power," but they do the same with "valuable."

Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC (6 points)

João Klauss - St. Louis CITY SC (5 points)

Eduard Löwen - St. Louis CITY SC (4 points)

Nicolas Lodeiro - Seattle Sounders FC (4 points)

Carles Gil - New England Revolution (3 points)

Both Löwen and Klauss have led the charge for the best story in the sport (MLS version) in 2023. St. Louis CITY SC are thriving as an expansion team in part because Löwen and Klauss, two DPs and ex-German Bundesliga players, have had immediate impacts.

Löwen has put together two goals and five assists across 10 games, in addition to playing a critical part in solidifying CITY SC’s midfield. Löwen is in the 95th percentile among midfielders in shot-creating actions per-90 while also sitting in the 83rd percentile for tackles per-90. He’s awesome.

Then there’s Klauss, who has five goals and four assists across nine games. He’s averaging 0.89 goal contributions per-90, a heckuva output for a player in his first year in the league with a first-year team.

Meanwhile, it’s very funny to see Gil and Mukhtar just hanging out in the “also receiving votes” section in an “objects in mirror are closer than they appear” kind of way. The last two MVP winners (2021 for Gil, 2022 for Mukhtar) are lurking in the background, slowly starting to put up numbers for two of the best teams in the league.

Gil has two goals and four assists in just seven starts this year, while Mukhtar has three goals and five assists in eight starts. That’s excellent output and we know that both players have even more production in them. Don’t be surprised if both have worked their way into the top five by the next MVP Power Rankings.