MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 11: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

Your Matchday 11 fantasy and gaming advice roundup is here! Check out MLS Fantasy positional rankings as well as MLS Squad Pick and MLS Parlay Predictor recommendations below.
MLS Fantasy
Another big MLS Fantasy weekend is upon us, and we have a nice array of inviting matchups to exploit for fantasy points in Round 11. There are some key injuries and suspensions to monitor, so be sure to watch for starting lineups and build your own XI accordingly. Let’s jump right in and get to the top plays and values at each position this week!
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 11 preview podcast
Teams on a BYE: CLB
Goalkeeper
Yohei Takaoka stopped a penalty kick to register his fourth consecutive clean sheet in Round 10. Up next he faces a Minnesota United FC attack that has sputtered of late, failing to score in each of their last two matches. Also worthy of consideration are Stefan Frei and Steve Clark, who have yet to concede a goal at home in 2023.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Yohei Takaoka
VAN
vs. MIN
$7.7
2. Stefan Frei
SEA
vs. SKC
$9.0
3. Steve Clark
HOU
vs. RSL
$8.0
4. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. CHI
$9.3
5. Roman Celentano
CIN
vs. DC
$8.0
1. Andre Blake
PHI
at RBNY
$5.9
2. Jonathan Sirois
MTL
vs. ORL
$5.5
3. Aljaz Ivacic
POR
vs. ATX
$5.8
Defenders
Julian Gressel turned in a good all-around performance to come away with 12 points in Round 10, marking the fourth straight matchday he’s topped double digits. He’s in another strong spot at home against a Minnesota side that are scoreless in two straight, putting him back in captain consideration with the opportunity to rack up points across the board.
1. Julian Gressel
VAN
vs. MIN
$11.2
2. Álvaro Barreal
CIN
vs. DC
$10.9
3. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. CHI
$9.7
4. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. SKC
$9.5
5. Yerson Mosquera
CIN
vs. DC
$10.5
6. Yeimar
SEA
vs. SKC
$9.3
7. Richie Laryea
TOR
vs. NE
$9.2
8. Teenage Hadebe
HOU
vs. RSL
$8.8
9. Kai Wagner
PHI
at RBNY
$7.6
10. Tristan Blackmon
VAN
vs. MIN
$7.6
1. Ali Ahmed
VAN
vs. MIN
$5.7
2. Luis Martins
VAN
vs. MIN
$6.4
3. Sam Junqua
DAL
vs. STL
$4.2
Midfielders
With three goals and three assists across his last five appearances, Hany Mukhtar continues to remind everyone why he was the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP. He’ll look to continue to fuel the Nashville SC attack against a Chicago Fire FC team that has allowed multiple goals in each of their last two road matches.
1. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. CHI
$11.8
2. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. LAFC
$13.0
3. Thiago Almada
ATL
at MIA
$13.0
4. Hector Herrera
HOU
vs. RSL
$11.0
5. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. COL
$8.8
6. Lorenzo Insigne
TOR
vs. NE
$8.9
7. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. DC
$9.6
8. Evander
POR
vs. ATX
$8.0
9. Carles Gil
NE
at TOR
$11.3
10. Nicolás Lodeiro
SEA
vs. SKC
$9.8
11. Sebastián Driussi
ATX
at POR
$8.7
12. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. MIN
$8.2
13. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
at RBNY
$10.6
14. Alan Velasco
DAL
vs. STL
$8.3
15. Bryce Duke
MTL
vs. ORL
$6.4
16. Eduard Löwen
STL
at DAL
$9.6
17. Martín Ojeda
ORL
at MTL
$8.1
18. Santiago Rodríguez
NYC
at CLT
$8.5
19. Erik Thommy
SKC
at SEA
$6.4
20. Mathieu Choinière
MTL
vs. ORL
$6.9
1. Sean Rea
MTL
vs. ORL
$4.6
2. Marvin Loría
POR
vs. ATX
$4.4
3. Josh Atencio
SEA
vs. SKC
$4.4
Forwards
While Jesús Ferreira failed to make an impact on the scoresheet for the first time in four matches in Round 10, he continues to operate as the primary attacking threat for FC Dallas. The return of Alan Velasco could help open up more opportunities for Ferreira against expansion St. Louis CITY SC, who have lost three of their last five after their hot start to the season.
1. Jesús Ferreira
DAL
vs. STL
$9.3
2. Chicharito
LA
vs. COL
$8.2
3. Dénis Bouanga
LAFC
at SJ
$10.9
4. Federico Bernardeschi
TOR
vs. NE
$9.2
5. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
vs. DC
$7.8
6. Leonardo Campana
MIA
vs. ATL
$7.7
7. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at SJ
$9.8
8. Jordan Morris
SEA
vs. SKC
$9.7
9. Karol Swiderski
CLT
vs. NYC
$9.1
10. Jeremy Ebobisse
SJ
vs. LAFC
$9.6
1. C.J. Sapong
TOR
vs. NE
$5.2
2. Alan Pulido
SKC
at SEA
$6.0
3. Jacob Shaffelburg
NSH
vs. CHI
$5.5
Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Pick six players for your squad. If they all score in the same matchday, you could win a $160 MLSstore.com gift card!
Don’t forget, each round you play gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice:
After a slow start to his MLS career, Evander has looked dangerous over his last two outings. The Brazilian fired off seven shots and converted a PK last weekend, and he’ll look to keep the momentum rolling against an Austin FC team that has conceded multiple goals in three of their last four matches.
I’m filling the rest of my squad out with the usual suspects in Hany Mukhtar, Jesús Ferreira, Chicharito and Jordan Morris – who should each see their fair share of opportunities with good matchups at home this weekend.
Check out my squad for Round 11:
Playing MLS Parlay Predictor is simple. Pick the results of all six games correctly in a single matchday, and you could win a 2023 MLS Season Pass full-season subscription on Apple TV!
Each round you predict gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice:
Let’s take a deeper dive into some recent stats and trends for the matchups in Round 11.
- MIA vs. ATL - Atlanta United are winless in four straight away games (0W-2L-2D), and they have won just two of their last 20 away matches (2W-11L-7D) dating back to April 2022.
- RBNY vs. PHI - The Union haven't lost any of their last nine matches against the Red Bulls (6W-0L-3D).
- POR vs. ATX - Portland have won three straight in this fixture, with Austin FC failing to score in both matches at Providence Park.
- HOU vs. RSL - Houston have won their first four home matches this season, while Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against the Dynamo (5W-0L-5D)
- DAL vs. STL - FC Dallas have won 17 of 22 matches against expansion teams (17W-2L-3D).
- SEA vs. SKC - The Sounders have won four of their first five home matches this season, while Sporting KC are the only remaining winless team in MLS (0W-7L-3D).
Check out my predictions for Round 11: