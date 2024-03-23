Your Saturday Kickoff: 6 players to keep an eye on in Matchday 6

Both New York and Inter Miami will be missing a ton of players when they meet. In particular, the Red Bulls will be without DP attacker Emil Forsberg. Without Forsberg, it’s hard to believe in New York’s ability to find the net. Even against a depleted Miami side. It feels like if anyone is going to make something happen, it’s going to be Lewis Morgan. He’s had a tendency to score stunning goals, even during his time at Inter Miami, and the Red Bulls may need one or two or three or four. He already has two goals in two starts this season.