Your Saturday Kickoff: 6 players to keep an eye on in Matchday 6

Inter Miami CF have signed midfielder Yannick Bright through the 2024 MLS season with options spanning 2025-27, This past winter, Inter Miami selected Bright No. 15 overall (first round) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. The 22-year-old Italy native was a three-time All-American while competing at the University of New Hampshire.
You might have heard us mention it, but it’s worth mentioning again. Today will be weirder than normal. Teams throughout the league are missing key players to international duty and will be stress-testing their depth. In a salary-cap league, that can lead to… interesting results. Here are six players who may need to step up to make sure their team is either taking advantage of or making up for absences.
Both New York and Inter Miami will be missing a ton of players when they meet. In particular, the Red Bulls will be without DP attacker Emil Forsberg. Without Forsberg, it’s hard to believe in New York’s ability to find the net. Even against a depleted Miami side. It feels like if anyone is going to make something happen, it’s going to be Lewis Morgan. He’s had a tendency to score stunning goals, even during his time at Inter Miami, and the Red Bulls may need one or two or three or four. He already has two goals in two starts this season.
Orlando City are still looking for their first win of the season. That won’t come easy with so many absences. They’ll be missing at least four starters and maybe one more, depending on César Araújo’s ankle. The good news is they’re at home against a beatable Austin side, and Luis Muriel can slot right into the starting striker spot vacated by Duncan McGuire. Muriel looked dangerous, but out of position against Atlanta United last week. He could be set to make a major impact for a team that needs it.
Speaking of teams that need a win, it’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Union. It wouldn’t be surprising if that trend continued today. They’re missing somewhere around six starters for their trip to Portland, including 3⁄4 of their starting diamond midfield and a couple of depth pieces on top of that. That’s where Sullivan comes in. They’ll look to Sullivan, just 19 years old, and Alejandro Bedoya to lead the way for a midfield that might include a name or two you’ve never heard of today.
Speaking of teams that need a win, the Quakes are still looking for their first of the season. They’re hosting an injury-depleted Seattle side that could also use a win, but the Quakes will be without multiple players on international duty. We could have picked anyone across the front line really, but Pellegrino stands out as a new piece that hasn’t found his way yet. The 33-year-old came with big expectations after putting up excellent numbers the last two years at Bodø/Glimt, but he, along with the rest of the Quakes attack, has been ineffective so far.
The Crew will be without midfielder Aidan Morris against Charlotte. That means we’ll likely get a first look at how Jones will fit into this team. Jones seemed like a shrewd offseason signing, and Wilfried Nancy spoke highly of his traits in midfield. Replacing Morris is a hefty task, though. We’ll see if he’s up for it.
Atlanta United will be missing Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis. But attacking depth isn’t necessarily a major concern for Atlanta. They should still be able to find the net. However, they’ll be missing starting center back Stian Gregersen and backup Luis Abram. Gregersen is hurt and may be out for an extended period. Abram hasn’t looked effective during his time in Atlanta. That means today could be the time for Cobb, just 18 years old, to step in and help keep Atlanta’s defense steady. Folks in Atlanta speak highly of Cobb. Today could be the first step toward a breakout moment.
