Jake Davis charts unique path to Sporting Kansas City fan favorite

Jake Davis only just turned 22. But the day in question seven years back feels almost like a lifetime ago when he reflects on everything that’s happened since.

“My dad, at some point, and my family asked me a question: ‘Do you want to try and be a pro? Like, truly try? You can stay in Michigan, you can play for Vardar for three years, you can go to Michigan State and play college and then maybe have a chance. But going somewhere else will give you a better chance.'”

“When I was 15, the truth is that I was a good player on this Vardar team, and people around me thought that maybe I was good enough to go somewhere else and play,” Davis recalled to MLSsoccer.com during a one-on-one conversation earlier this year.

Davis was a typical kid growing up in Rochester, Michigan, a northern suburb of Detroit, albeit “the biggest soccer junkie out there,” in his own words. He was a standout player for Vardar, a leading youth club with a rich history and one of the founding members of MLS NEXT . Then, one day, his parents sat him down to ask a momentous question.

Climbing the ladder

Sporting Kansas City have long operated one of the more comprehensive youth development systems in MLS. A key pillar is a residential program to welcome players from other areas of the US – and occasionally beyond, as in the case of current first-team star Dániel Sallói, a transplant from Hungary – to bolster their ranks of talent in light of what the club considers a limited local pool.

As with other ambitious academies around the league, the central idea is to speed up the developmental curve in order to produce more pro-ready prospects at younger ages.

“Maybe there was a next step to take,” said Davis. “So then Sporting reached out.”

SKC were interested in Davis and offered him a place in the program, which involved leaving Michigan and moving in with a host family in Overland Park, Kansas.

“I was never like the kid like, ‘Ha yeah, I'm going to Sporting Academy, they want me to sign.’ It was never like that. I just like to play the game,” he added. “I was, I don't know if the word’s aloof, but my dad was saying, 'This is a good opportunity, would you want to do it?'

“I don't know if I really recognized how much of a jump that is – 15, moving away from your family. Looking back now, I don't know if I really grasped that. And so I was like, 'Yeah, I want to do this, I'm committed, I want to become better and I want to try to do everything I can to be a pro and not waste the opportunity.'”

In doing so, he followed in the footsteps of Sallói, Gianluca Busio, Felipe Hernández and many others who’ve left the world they knew to make Kansas City their second home in hopes of raising the ceiling on their potential.

The scope of Sporting’s academy project is such that Bleacher Report partnered with MLS and Audi to produce a five-part, behind-the-scenes documentary about it several years ago, and Davis wound up being one of its main subjects. One of the central themes of the series is that as skilled as these teenagers may be, as carefully as the club nurtures their potential, the majority of them will fall short of what’s required to earn a pro contract, let alone make it as a first-team regular.

In order to earn his place, and then climb the ladder, Davis had to embrace that reality more quickly than most.

“Living with a host family, moving away when I was 15, it put me in an uncomfortable place to learn new things that eventually taught me how to deal with them in the future,” he said. “I just think everyone knows putting yourself in uncomfortable situations is good, because you learn new things. You don't always want to be comfortable.