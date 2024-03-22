MLS Fantasy Round 5 positional rankings and Pick’em advice

The international window opens up some strong value plays for Round 5 of MLS Fantasy. Be sure to comb over the list of call-ups for the March 2024 international window before setting your lineup. That said, let’s take a good look at the top-ranked players and values at each position.
Teams on BYE: DAL, MIN, MTL
Goalkeepers
Hugo Lloris and LAFC will look to right the ship against Nashville after going winless over their last three outings. Despite the rocky start to the season, Lloris had a clean sheet in his last home appearance, and LAFC are unbeaten at home with a win and a draw. They are the biggest favorite on the board this matchday, and with NSC missing some key pieces, a clean sheet could be in order for Lloris.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Hugo Lloris
LAFC
vs. NSH
$7.2
2. Roman Celentano
CIN
vs. NYC
$7.9
3. Roman Bürki
STL
vs. DC
$6.2
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. James Pantemis
POR
vs. PHI
$4.9
Defenders
Julian Gressel continues to get involved in Miami’s high-octane attack, making him a top option considering he’s available as a defender in MLS Fantasy. With a lack of standout clean sheet targets, along with Miami missing some key attackers, Gressel’s upside is well worth the lofty price tag, given his ability to rack up points on both sides of the ball.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Julian Gressel
MIA
at RBNY
$8.5
2. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at TOR
$7.4
3. DeAndre Yedlin
CIN
vs. NYC
$6.5
4. Juan Mosquera
POR
vs. PHI
$6.5
5. Ryan Hollingshead
LAFC
vs. NSH
$6.1
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Nick Lima
NE
vs. CHI
$4.4
2. Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
TOR
vs. ATL
$5.4
Midfielders
Carles Gil is well-positioned to help the Revs pick up their first regular season win of 2024. While he’s scored two of New England’s three goals, Gil has yet to register an assist this season. I predict he logs one this weekend against a Chicago Fire FC team that has conceded at least two goals in each of their four matches this year.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. CHI
$11.0
2. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. NYC
$10.9
3. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. RSL
$8.2
4. Riqui Puig
LA
at SKC
$10.2
5. Evander
POR
vs. ATX
$7.4
6. Martin Ojeda
ORL
at CLB
$9.9
7. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. SEA
$8.5
8. Erik Thommy
SKC
vs. LA
$7.9
9. Joseph Paintsil
LA
at SKC
$10.0
10. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. MIA
$8.2
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Oliver Larraz
COL
vs. HOU
$4.3
2. Indiana Vassilev
STL
vs. DC
$5.9
3. Peter Stroud
RBNY
vs. MIA
$5.0
Forwards
2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Dénis Bouanga is goalless through the first four games of 2024 despite firing off 20 shots over that span. With LAFC looking to snap a three-game winless spell, I’m banking on Bouanga to open his 2024 account in a big way vs. Nashville on Saturday.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Dénis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. NSH
$9.4
2. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at CLT
$11.0
3. Lorenzo Insigne
TOR
vs. ATL
$8.9
4. Luis Muriel
ORL
vs. ATX
$7.7
5. Alan Pulido
SKC
vs. LA
$7.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Patrick Agyemang
CLT
vs. CLB
$4.4
2. Sergio Santos
CIN
vs. NYC
$5.8
Pick 2: St. Louis CITY SC vs. D.C. United
Will both teams score?
YES – There have been a combined 10 goals across St. Louis CITY’s last two matches, and D.C. United have scored in three of their four matches so far this season. I envision a high-octane affair with both sides seeing multiple opportunities to make their mark on the scoresheet.
Pick 4: LAFC vs. Nashville SC
Will both teams score?
NO – LAFC have shown some vulnerabilities early in the season, and they’ll be looking at Saturday’s clash with Nashville as a “get right” game after going winless over their last three outings. While the NSC attack has scored in three straight, I think their congested schedule to start the season catches up to them on the West Coast.
Pick 6: Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union
Who is going to win?
Portland – The Timbers suffered their first loss of 2024 at Houston last weekend, but they’re in a good bounce-back spot against a Philadelphia side that will be missing several key players through international duty. I’m backing Portland to get back on track with a convincing win at home.