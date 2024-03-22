MLS Fantasy Round 5 positional rankings and Pick’em advice

The international window opens up some strong value plays for Round 5 of MLS Fantasy. Be sure to comb over the list of call-ups for the March 2024 international window before setting your lineup. That said, let’s take a good look at the top-ranked players and values at each position.

Hugo Lloris and LAFC will look to right the ship against Nashville after going winless over their last three outings. Despite the rocky start to the season, Lloris had a clean sheet in his last home appearance, and LAFC are unbeaten at home with a win and a draw. They are the biggest favorite on the board this matchday, and with NSC missing some key pieces, a clean sheet could be in order for Lloris.

Julian Gressel continues to get involved in Miami ’s high-octane attack, making him a top option considering he’s available as a defender in MLS Fantasy. With a lack of standout clean sheet targets, along with Miami missing some key attackers, Gressel’s upside is well worth the lofty price tag, given his ability to rack up points on both sides of the ball.

Carles Gil is well-positioned to help the Revs pick up their first regular season win of 2024. While he’s scored two of New England’s three goals, Gil has yet to register an assist this season. I predict he logs one this weekend against a Chicago Fire FC team that has conceded at least two goals in each of their four matches this year.

2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Dénis Bouanga is goalless through the first four games of 2024 despite firing off 20 shots over that span. With LAFC looking to snap a three-game winless spell, I’m banking on Bouanga to open his 2024 account in a big way vs. Nashville on Saturday.

Pick 2: St. Louis CITY SC vs. D.C. United

Will both teams score?

YES – There have been a combined 10 goals across St. Louis CITY’s last two matches, and D.C. United have scored in three of their four matches so far this season. I envision a high-octane affair with both sides seeing multiple opportunities to make their mark on the scoresheet.

Pick 4: LAFC vs. Nashville SC

Will both teams score?

NO – LAFC have shown some vulnerabilities early in the season, and they’ll be looking at Saturday’s clash with Nashville as a “get right” game after going winless over their last three outings. While the NSC attack has scored in three straight, I think their congested schedule to start the season catches up to them on the West Coast.

Pick 6: Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union

Who is going to win?