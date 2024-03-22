Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign midfielder Yannick Bright

Yannick Bright - Inter Miami - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed midfielder Yannick Bright through the 2024 MLS season with options spanning 2025-27, the club announced Friday.

This past winter, Inter Miami selected Bright No. 15 overall (first round) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. The 22-year-old Italy native was a three-time All-American while competing at the University of New Hampshire.

“Yannick is a promising player who stood out to us in the SuperDraft and that has been earning his spot with the first team through his efforts in the preseason tour and training sessions," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. "We’re excited to sign him to Inter Miami CF and keep him in our system as we foster his development."

Bright is Inter Miami's third new midfielder for 2024, joining Argentine youth international Federico Redondo and US international Julian Gressel. If needed, he can also play right back.

“I’m thrilled to officially sign for this great club," Bright said. "This is an exciting opportunity to begin my professional career in a fantastic environment where I have so many resources to learn from."

Heading into a Matchday 6 test at the New York Red Bulls (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), Tata Martino's side is first in the Eastern Conference table (10 points; 3W-1L-1D). They're also in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, where they'll meet CF Monterrey in early April.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Inter Miami CF Yannick Bright

Related Stories

FC Cincinnati loan Marco Angulo to Ecuador's LDU Quito
Atlanta United sign Daniel Ríos on loan from Chivas 
Portland Timbers acquire Jonathan Rodríguez from Club América
More News
More News
MLS Fantasy Round 5 positional rankings and Pick’em advice
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Round 5 positional rankings and Pick’em advice
Inter Miami sign midfielder Yannick Bright
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign midfielder Yannick Bright
Your Friday Kickoff: Can Joseph Paintsil and LA Galaxy keep scoring at SKC?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Can Joseph Paintsil and LA Galaxy keep scoring at SKC?
360 View: My must-watch teams on MLS Season Pass
Voices: Kevin Egan

360 View: My must-watch teams on MLS Season Pass
Jake Davis charts unique path to Sporting Kansas City fan favorite
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Jake Davis charts unique path to Sporting Kansas City fan favorite
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into Matchday 6 | Headlines
1:11

Top storylines heading into Matchday 6 | Headlines
Cabecita! What Uruguayan star brings to Portland Timbers
0:59
This is MLS

Cabecita! What Uruguayan star brings to Portland Timbers
LA Galaxy's new star: Joseph Paintsil is a "cheat code"
1:51
This is MLS

LA Galaxy's new star: Joseph Paintsil is a "cheat code"
LAFC's slow start to 2024: What is the solution?
5:34
This is MLS

LAFC's slow start to 2024: What is the solution?
More Video