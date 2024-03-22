Inter Miami sign midfielder Yannick Bright

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed midfielder Yannick Bright through the 2024 MLS season with options spanning 2025-27, the club announced Friday.

This past winter, Inter Miami selected Bright No. 15 overall (first round) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. The 22-year-old Italy native was a three-time All-American while competing at the University of New Hampshire.

“Yannick is a promising player who stood out to us in the SuperDraft and that has been earning his spot with the first team through his efforts in the preseason tour and training sessions," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. "We’re excited to sign him to Inter Miami CF and keep him in our system as we foster his development."

Bright is Inter Miami's third new midfielder for 2024, joining Argentine youth international Federico Redondo and US international Julian Gressel. If needed, he can also play right back.

“I’m thrilled to officially sign for this great club," Bright said. "This is an exciting opportunity to begin my professional career in a fantastic environment where I have so many resources to learn from."

Heading into a Matchday 6 test at the New York Red Bulls (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), Tata Martino's side is first in the Eastern Conference table (10 points; 3W-1L-1D). They're also in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, where they'll meet CF Monterrey in early April.