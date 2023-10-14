Your Saturday Kickoff: 4 players who need to step up tonight

There’s no gentle way to say it. Nashville’s attack has been atrocious the last few weeks. They’ve scored five times in the eight games since Leagues Cup and have been shut out in five of those games, including the last three. In that span, new DP striker Sam Surridge has failed to find the net for his first goal.

To be fair, he hasn’t started every game. But expectations were high when he came in and expectations were even higher after a solid performance in Leagues Cup. Nashville need him to start scoring. Not only because they need goals, but because they had so much time to ensure they got this signing right. If Surridge is a miss, then there are serious questions to ask. It’s very early days on that, of course. But time is running out this season for Nashville’s attack to click. Or at least provide enough to win games.