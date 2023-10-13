Preview: 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Conference Finals

The 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs field is down to four, with two Conference Finals coming your way this weekend – and you couldn't ask for a more exciting group of finalists.

New England Revolution II will host Columbus Crew 2 on Saturday before Colorado Rapids 2 host Austin FC II on Sunday. Of the four remaining clubs, only Columbus Crew 2 have made it to this stage before, lifting last year's MLS NEXT Pro Cup in the competition's inaugural year.