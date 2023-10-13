MLS NEXT Pro

Preview: 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Conference Finals

mls next pro conference finals preview thumb
MLSsoccer staff

The 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs field is down to four, with two Conference Finals coming your way this weekend – and you couldn't ask for a more exciting group of finalists.

New England Revolution II will host Columbus Crew 2 on Saturday before Colorado Rapids 2 host Austin FC II on Sunday. Of the four remaining clubs, only Columbus Crew 2 have made it to this stage before, lifting last year's MLS NEXT Pro Cup in the competition's inaugural year.

Read Larry Henry Jr's in-depth Conference Finals guide on MLSNEXTPro.com and check out preview vids for each match below.

Eastern Conference Final: New England Revolution II vs. Columbus Crew 2

Western Conference Final: Colorado Rapids 2 vs. Austin FC II

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS NEXT Pro MLS Next Pro Playoffs New England Revolution II Columbus Crew 2 Colorado Rapids 2 Austin FC II

