Preview: 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Conference Finals

The 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs field is down to four, with two Conference Finals coming your way this weekend – and you couldn't ask for a more exciting group of finalists.
New England Revolution II will host Columbus Crew 2 on Saturday before Colorado Rapids 2 host Austin FC II on Sunday. Of the four remaining clubs, only Columbus Crew 2 have made it to this stage before, lifting last year's MLS NEXT Pro Cup in the competition's inaugural year.
Read Larry Henry Jr's in-depth Conference Finals guide on MLSNEXTPro.com and check out preview vids for each match below.
Eastern Conference Final: New England Revolution II vs. Columbus Crew 2
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 5:00 pm ET
Western Conference Final: Colorado Rapids 2 vs. Austin FC II
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Sunday, 9:30 pm ET