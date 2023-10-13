USMNT: Germany friendly brings test against "world-class opponent"

The German national team’s journey to North America to face the US men’s national team in East Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, followed by another friendly in Philadelphia vs. Mexico on Tuesday, has not been particularly well received in some quarters of the nation’s footballing community.

The volume of German discourse around two eight-hour flights in 10 days may be amusing for USMNTers and other European-based internationals on this continent who fly back and forth across the Atlantic constantly. But nattering negativity aside, Saturday’s clash at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field (3 pm ET) is an extremely valuable opportunity for both sides given their ambitions for success at the North America 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Even new Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who will make his international debut on Saturday, said it was “normal to be critical of the tour” and conceded that “I would probably have the same opinion if I was still at [Bayern],” while Borussia Dortmund are reportedly splashing six figures on a private jet to speed four of their national-team players back in ample time to prepare for Friday’s Bundesliga fixture vs. Werder Bremen.

Mannschaft legend Lothar Matthäus deemed the trip “questionable,” asking, “what do we want in the US at this point?” with a European Championship on home soil in less than a year. Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has called it “not optimal” and “extremely unfortunate,” while his colleague Niklas Süle said it was “not a very good choice” considering the amount of travel in the midst of their club seasons.

Measuring stick

“As we sketch out what our three-year pathway looks like, we want to challenge ourselves and give ourselves as many opportunities to play as many world-class opponents as we can,” USMNT assistant coach BJ Callaghan told reporters this week.

“It's clear with the players that Germany has on their roster, the type of team that Germany is, that they fall right into that bucket. So we value and view them as a high-level, world-class opponent that we're going to look forward to challenging ourselves against.”

Conversely, the four-time world champions will have scant few windows in the years ahead in which to give their players and staff a taste of how things look and feel on this continent, hence their scheduling of this tour, as they explained in a detailed missive to fans this week. Nagelsmann & Co. have set up camp at the training facility of the New England Revolution and their sibling NFL side the Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and will return the favor when the Pats cross the pond to play the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt next month.

The Germans also need positive performances and results on this trip as they look to right the ship in the wake of a fairly disastrous 12 months, dating back to their disappointing group-stage exit at last year’s World Cup in Qatar. The continuation of that swoon into 2023 led to the firing of manager Hansi Flick – the first person in his position to be sacked in the century-long history of the program.

And with ample ties between the German and US national teams – nine members of the current USMNT roster play or once played in the Bundesliga – familiarity may ramp up the intensity of this friendly that much further.

“We always compared ourselves in terms of, we wanted to compete with the top-level countries around the world,” said USMNT midfield leader Weston McKennie, who noted Goretzka was “like a big brother” to him when he broke through as a young phenom at Schalke 04 and plans to “say some bad words to him in German, just to refresh my memory” when they face off on Saturday.