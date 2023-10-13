MVP Power Rankings: Luciano Acosta, clear favorite in 2023?

It’s surprising to see Hernández here. He scored nine goals and delivered three assists in 14 starts in 2022, seeming primed for an elite goal-scoring season. Instead, he altered his game a bit in 2023 (at least relative to most expectations) and started working to create chances. Sometimes maybe even to a fault. He entered September with just six goals, but had piled up 10 assists along the way. That’s excellent production, but it didn’t come in the way most folks expected.