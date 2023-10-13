Canada humbled by Japan in international friendly

CAN v JPN
MLSsoccer staff

The Canadian men's national team were thoroughly beaten Friday in their only friendly of the October international window, suffering a 4-1 defeat vs. Japan at the Denka Big Swan Stadium.

The Samurai Blue, a Round-of-16 finisher at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, showed their class from the opening whistle and got two goals from Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka (2', 49'). An own goal from Alphonso Davies (39') and a strike from Reims forward Keito Nakamura (42') put the match out of reach.

Canada enjoyed a few bright moments, like when Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Junior Hoilett (89') found a late consolation goal. But that was overshadowed by Jonathan David missing a first-half penalty kick after Davies drew a foul, and their midfield struggling to find solutions in the absence of Stephen Eustáquio.

Les Rouges were led by interim head coach Mauro Biello for the first time since John Herdman departed to lead Toronto FC. They counted four MLS players in their starting XI: defenders Kamal Miller (Inter Miami CF) and Richie Laryea (Vancouver), plus midfielders Jonathan Osorio (Toronto) and Samuel Piette (CF Montréal).

Goals

  • 2' – JPN – Ao Tanaka | WATCH
  • 39' – JPN – Alphonso Davies (OG) | WATCH
  • 42' – JPN – Keito Nakamura | WATCH
  • 49' – JPN – Ao Tanaka | WATCH
  • 89' – CAN – Junior Hoilett | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: This was Canada's lone preparation match before their 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League campaign begins in November; that tournament will also help serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Copa América. A defeat of this nature won't inspire much confidence, though few regional foes – aside from Mexico and the United States – can rival what Asian powerhouse Japan offers. Plenty of work remains in laying the foundation for the 2026 World Cup Canada have already qualified for as co-hosts.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: If Jonathan David scored his first-half PK, Canada would have drawn level at 1-1. From there, the terms of engagement adjust.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Let's not overthink this. Ao Tanaka's brace opened the scoring and sealed Japan's domination.

Next Up

  • JPN: Oct. 17 vs. Tunisia | International friendly
  • CAN: Nov. 16 vs. TBD | Concacaf Nations League
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Canada

