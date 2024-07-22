Your Monday Kickoff: Which MLS teams can win Leagues Cup 2024?

We’ve made it to Skill Challenge-All-Star Game-Leagues Cup week. We can finally start looking ahead to Leagues Cup and wondering which teams have a genuine shot at competing for a title against Liga MX’s best. Don’t let last year fool you. That’s a steep task. Even with Liga MX teams playing entirely on the road and early into their season, they still had plenty of success. And the big bads are still the big bads. You aren’t going to roll over Pachuca or Cruz Azul or Monterrey or Tigres or Club América or Chivas just because Inter Miami went on a miracle run to a trophy last year. And they won’t have Lionel Messi this time.

As always, if we’re being very honest with ourselves about MLS teams, there are only a few that even have a shot at winning a trophy. The introduction of new players during this summer window complicates things a bit, but we already have a solid idea of who has it in them and who doesn’t.