Stock Up, Stock Down: Who brings the most momentum into All-Star?

We have arrived at the All-Star break and the start of Leagues Cup, which means we won't see an MLS regular-season game again until August 24.
With this "break," let’s cast a different look at Stock Up & Stock Down. Momentum always plays a huge role in sports, so here are the teams carrying the most momentum and those who desperately need a reset.
A quick shoutout to Philadelphia Union, who had a great week by winning two home games. Jim Curtin handed 14-year-old Cavan Sullivan his debut, becoming the youngest professional player in North American team sports history. Tai Baribo and Dániel Gazdag both notched hat tricks as well!
No team enters the All-Star Game feeling better than Inter Miami, who lead the overall table with 53 points.
The Herons have won six of their last seven, all without Lionel Messi. He was busy winning Copa América and then unfortunately injured his ankle in the final. But it hasn't mattered, as head coach Tata Martino has dealt with missing players all season and keeps this team ticking.
Inter Miami will enter the final sprint as definite favorites to lift their first-ever Supporters’ Shield.
Despite Saturday’s loss at Atlanta United, the Columbus Crew should be happy with where they are after a busy run post-Concacaf Champions Cup.
The Crew have nine wins and a draw in their last 12 games, behind the stellar attacking trio of Cucho Hernández, Christian Ramírez and Diego Rossi.
Now they get a much-needed break to rest and recover. As MLS Cup 2023 champions, they get a bye directly into the Leagues Cup knockout stage.
LA Galaxy sit atop the Western Conference standings at the All-Star break for the first time since 2011! Having that edge over LAFC and the rest of the pack for the next five weeks will feel good for Greg Vanney & Co.
The attack, led by "The Killer P's" of Riqui Puig, Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec, has been on fire this season. Pec has been borderline unplayable in the past six weeks – he looks like the most confident player in MLS right now, with the ability to dribble past anyone. Add a healthy Dejan Joveljic to this squad after Leagues Cup and LA look poised to challenge for trophies.
Nobody wants to go into Dignity Health Sports Park, where LA haven't lost this season.
Just a few miles down the 110 freeway, LAFC enter the break two points behind LA Galaxy while also holding two games in hand. Ten wins and two draws in their last 13 matches have the Black & Gold rounding into great form.
Remember, LAFC also visit Seattle in the US Open Cup semifinals right after the break, with the priority to host the final if they win. LAFC fans should be dreaming of trophies this season after coming so close last year. Individual hardware could also await, as Denis Bouanga has 16 league goals and looks like he has one hand on another Golden Boot trophy.
In the back, Aaron Long looks like the favorite to win MLS Defender of the Year for the second time. When Long is on the field, LAFC have a +21 goal differential. When Long isn’t on the field, they have a -3 goal differential. He’s so instrumental to the Black & Gold’s success.
FC Cincinnati enter the break second in the Eastern Conference and only five points behind Inter Miami. But make no mistake: No team in MLS needs a break and reset more than Pat Noonan’s side.
After a scorching streak through most of the summer, highlighted by a 6-1 home win against Miami, Cincy backed that up with three straight losses before the All-Star Game. At the back, this team is decimated by injuries and international call-ups. General manager Chris Albright needs to use this transfer window to add at least one experienced center back and find a solution for DP striker Aaron Boupendza, who has not lived up to his price tag.
Cincy have been historically great on the road this season, but home losses to Nashville SC, New England Revolution and Chicago Fire FC have proven costly. What will this team look like five weeks from now?
New head coach B.J. Callaghan walks into a Nashville SC team that's lost six in a row. He has a big job on his hands to turn things around quickly and try to get this team back into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs picture. On top of that, winger Tyler Boyd tore his ACL last week and will miss the rest of the year.
This team needs more quality. Let's see if Nashville goes out into the market to add a few more players in the summer transfer window. The new era starts now and I want to see a distinct playing style and game plan.
Head coach Eric Ramsay had a wonderful start to his head coaching career, but the last six weeks have been rough. Minnesota United have only one win in their last 10 matches and it was against lowly San Jose. Earlier this summer, the Loons lost six in a row.
This team needs a reset on the training pitch to rediscover the principles that made them hard to play against early in the season. Fortunately, during this rough patch, MNUFC still occupy the ninth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Can they hold on after Leagues Cup and improve?