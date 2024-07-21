Stock Up, Stock Down: Who brings the most momentum into All-Star?

A quick shoutout to Philadelphia Union , who had a great week by winning two home games. Jim Curtin handed 14-year-old Cavan Sullivan his debut, becoming the youngest professional player in North American team sports history. Tai Baribo and Dániel Gazdag both notched hat tricks as well!

With this "break," let’s cast a different look at Stock Up & Stock Down. Momentum always plays a huge role in sports, so here are the teams carrying the most momentum and those who desperately need a reset.

We have arrived at the All-Star break and the start of Leagues Cup , which means we won't see an MLS regular-season game again until August 24.

The Herons have won six of their last seven, all without Lionel Messi . He was busy winning Copa América and then unfortunately injured his ankle in the final. But it hasn't mattered, as head coach Tata Martino has dealt with missing players all season and keeps this team ticking.

No team enters the All-Star Game feeling better than Inter Miami , who lead the overall table with 53 points.

Now they get a much-needed break to rest and recover. As MLS Cup 2023 champions, they get a bye directly into the Leagues Cup knockout stage.

The Crew have nine wins and a draw in their last 12 games, behind the stellar attacking trio of Cucho Hernández , Christian Ramírez and Diego Rossi .

Despite Saturday’s loss at Atlanta United , the Columbus Crew should be happy with where they are after a busy run post- Concacaf Champions Cup .

The attack, led by "The Killer P's" of Riqui Puig , Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec , has been on fire this season. Pec has been borderline unplayable in the past six weeks – he looks like the most confident player in MLS right now, with the ability to dribble past anyone. Add a healthy Dejan Joveljic to this squad after Leagues Cup and LA look poised to challenge for trophies.

LA Galaxy sit atop the Western Conference standings at the All-Star break for the first time since 2011! Having that edge over LAFC and the rest of the pack for the next five weeks will feel good for Greg Vanney & Co.

Just a few miles down the 110 freeway, LAFC enter the break two points behind LA Galaxy while also holding two games in hand. Ten wins and two draws in their last 13 matches have the Black & Gold rounding into great form.

Remember, LAFC also visit Seattle in the US Open Cup semifinals right after the break, with the priority to host the final if they win. LAFC fans should be dreaming of trophies this season after coming so close last year. Individual hardware could also await, as Denis Bouanga has 16 league goals and looks like he has one hand on another Golden Boot trophy.