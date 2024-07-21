Cole Bassett decides the Rocky Mountain Cup | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Was it the most difficult goal Cole Bassett has scored? Definitely not. But was it among the most meaningful? It's certainly up there.

We're talking about the homegrown midfielder's 88th-minute penalty kick, which gave the Colorado Rapids a 3-2 victory over rivals Real Salt Lake in Matchday 28. More importantly, it gave Colorado their first Rocky Mountain Cup title since 2020.

With all that context, Bassett's game-winner from Saturday's weather-delayed match at Dick's Sporting Goods Park is the latest Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius.

"He gets a moment that'll be remembered for a long time," head coach Chris Armas said of Bassett. "For a young kid to step up in that moment, I’m so happy for him. That's probably his best strength; his self-belief and that he's a winner."

Bassett also assisted first-half goals from Jonathan Lewis and Sam Vines, giving him a career-best 17 goal contributions (9g/6a) this season.

Thanks to Bassett's starring role, Colorado are fourth in the Western Conference (41 points) at the All-Star/Leagues Cup break.