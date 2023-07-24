Your Monday Kickoff: MNUFC make a statement, where each Leagues Cup group stands

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

So, did we learn anything?: Nope. NYCFC’s struggles haven’t changed for a while now.

So, did we learn anything?: Don’t think so, this one just kind of spiraled out of control. In the end it just reinforced the idea Cincinnati made a deal with a higher power to never lose at TQL Stadium again.

What happened?: A shocking amount of things. SKC took an early two-goal lead, but Alan Pulido’s 30th-minute red card shifted momentum. Cincy scored immediately after and eventually tied the game, however, they surrendered a late penalty that gave SKC the lead again. With their undefeated home record in danger, Cincy earned a stoppage-time penalty to equalize, then won the subsequent penalty shootout because that’s just how things work in 2023.

So, did we learn anything?: Only if you needed a reminder the Crew were already excellent and have now added Julian Gressel to the fold. The rest of the East should be very, very afraid.

What happened?: The Crew scored early and (mostly) rolled the rest of the way.

So, did we learn anything?: Unless this was your first time watching either of the teams, you did not learn anything.

So, did we learn anything?: I keep telling y’all Hlongwane is putting in the kind of season worthy of putting him in the discussion around the best wingers in the league. He’s been excellent all year. And early returns on the “Minnesota could be a team that gets hot and makes a run in this tournament” theory have been good. This one wasn’t close, even with the Loons down to 10 men.

What happened?: Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored in the 24th minute, but Michael Boxall picked up a red in the 30th minute to put the lead in peril. And then…well, the lead wasn’t really in peril, was it? The Loons cruised thanks to Hlongwane and Bebelo Reynoso, whose outstanding free kick in the 65th minute stole the show.

Not every team has played, but every group has played one game. Here’s where things stand after the first round of the group stage.

West: 1. Portland Timbers - 3 pts., 2. Tigres UANL - 0 pts., 3. San Jose - 0 pts.

Portland took down San Jose, 2-0, in the first game. It’s a very uphill climb now for San Jose. They need to beat Tigres, and even then would not fully control their own destiny.

West: 2. RSL - 3 pts., 2. Monterrey - 0 pts., 3. Seattle Sounders - 0 pts.

Like San Jose, Seattle are in trouble here. They’ll need to take down Monterrey and get help. RSL’s big 3-0 win over the Sounders have them likely to move on.

West: 3. Club León - 2 pts., 2. Vancouver Whitecaps - 1 pt., 3. LA Galaxy - 0 pts.

León took the early lead here after winning a lengthy penalty shootout with Vancouver. This one could come down to the wire though. It all depends on what version of the Galaxy we get this week. Is it the Galaxy we saw the first week of July or the Galaxy we’ve seen…pretty much every week but that one?

Central: 1. Columbus Crew - 3 pts., 2. Club América - 0 pts., 3. St. Louis CITY SC - 0 pts.

The Crew picked up a huge win last night, and now they can wrap things up with just a draw against Club América. St. Louis, on the other hand, need to beat Club América.

Central: 2. Minnesota United - 3 pts., 2. Chicago Fire FC - 0 pts., 3. Puebla - 0 pts.

The Loons cruised past Puebla and, if Puebla’s performance was any indication, Chicago should be feeling confident too. Although sometimes that’s the worst place for Chicago to be. Hmm…yeah, still a long way to go in this one.

Central: 3. FC Cincinnati - 2 pts., 2. Sporting KC., 1 pt., 3. Chivas Guadalajara - 0 pts.

Chivas were probably happy to sit back and let Cincy and SKC wear themselves out last night. Sporting KC were far from perfect, but did enough to make this one of the competition’s most intriguing groups over the final two games.

Central: 4. Nashville SC - 3 pts., 2. Toluca - 0 pts., 3. Colorado Rapids - 0 pts.

No surprises here. Not yet anyway.

South: 1. Mazatlan - 3 pts., 2. Juarez - 0 pts., 3. Austin - 0 pts.

Well….uhhhh…it sure seemed like this would be a group Austin could handle. Mazatlan quickly proved that theory wrong. The Verde & Black are in trouble here and need a win over Juarez.

South: 2. Orlando City - 2 pts., 2. Houston Dynamo - 1 pt., 3. Santos Laguna - 0

Santos Laguna have yet to enter into the fray, but can easily leapfrog Orlando and Houston soon. This group will all come down to which MLS team, if any, can get points from Santos.

South: 3. Inter Miami CF - 3 pts. 2. Atlanta United - 0 pts., 3. Cruz Azul - 0 pts.

Lionel Messi’s remarkable game-winner opened a door for Atlanta United here. They don’t even technically need to win a game in regulation to advance.

South: 4. Charlotte FC - 2 pts., FC Dallas - 1 pt., 3. Necaxa - 0 pts.

Ben Bender’s stoppage-time equalizer the other night feels huge for Charlotte. They were able to win the subsequent penalty shootout and flip the group on its head.

East: 1. Philadelphia Union - 3 pts., 2. Querétaro - 0 pts., 3. Club Tijuana - 0 pts.

The Union cruised against Tijuana and will be favored to do the same against Querétaro. They’re in the driver’s seat to advance to the knockout round.

East: 2. CF Montréal - 2 pts., 2. Pumas UNAM - 1 pt., 3. D.C. United - 0 pts.

Montréal were so, so close to taking a convincing lead in East 2 with a win in their first match, but Pumas mounted an impressive late comeback, forcing the Canadian side to settle for two points instead of three. D.C. will have to be at their best over the next couple of games to advance. It’s hard to envision them at their best right now though.

East: 3. Atlas - 3 pts., 2. Toronto FC - 0 pts., 3. NYCFC - 0 pts.

Toronto and NYCFC could both probably just use a break at this point. But someone has to advance between the two.

East: 4. New York Red Bulls - 2 pts., 2. New England - 1 pt., 3. San Luiz - 0 pts.