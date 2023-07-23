Inter Miami CF supporters groups brace for Lionel Messi era: “It’s the show”

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It was hard to miss Jonathan Urbaez at the buzzing tailgate hosted by Inter Miami ’s supporters’ groups just outside DRV PNK Stadium before Friday’s Leagues Cup match vs. Cruz Azul.

“Great friends. This is how we met a lot of people, and people have ended up traveling internationally together, and it's been really cool.”

“We call ourselves Green Lot Gang because we used to just park all over there,” she said. “And that's where [club owners David] Beckham and all the Mas brothers, they would hang out with us over there. So it was lovely. We're going to miss those days.

His wife Claire, wearing pink Dr. Martens boots and holding a matching umbrella for shade from the blazing tropical sun, points to an adjacent lot as she recalls the Herons’ humble early days.

“We had season tickets for Strikers for years when the kids were younger,” explained the West Palm Beach resident. “So old-school Lockhart. we've been there. And then we got season tickets here when this team started, and still going.”

Some of these hardcores have been around even longer. Robert Schrotenboer is clad in the yellow-and-red striped jersey of the now-defunct Fort Lauderdale Strikers, who competed in both versions of the North American Soccer League at Lockhart Stadium, the venue that once stood on the site now occupied by DRV PNK and IMCF’s adjacent training facility.

“That's just the dedication and the passion that we have for the team. Most of us here have wanted a team in MLS for, at this point, nearly a decade. But you know, it was like six or seven years of building and organizing supporters for a team that didn't even exist.”

“It really tests your dedication to the team when you're like, ‘OK, I'm here hours ahead of the game, setting up stuff, we've got people cooking, we've got people bringing in merchandise, all that organizing, and then we go out and get spanked,’” he told MLSsoccer.com with a wry smile. “And it's like, ‘OK, we're doing it again next week. Let's go.’

The club and the rich supporter culture that revolves around it is a central part of his life, and Miami’s results on the field in their first three and a half seasons have made for more downs than ups.

Clad from head to toe in pink camouflage gear with boonie hat, combat boots and a pretty realistic flak jacket in matching colors with his Instagram handle – he’d like you to know it’s @pistolgrippoet – and the names of several IMCF supporters’ groups splashed across it, Urbaez naturally draws the eye, even in a sea of pink and black Herons gear.

“It blew up. It tripled,” said Walter Sarrafiore, a co-founder and bandleader of Vice City 1896 whose roots are in San Lorenzo, Argentina. “We started as a group of friends [in 2018]. We started as 20 people, and all of a sudden, we grew, we grew [to] 200, 300, and now it's more than 600 people and they all share the same passion. We got our families, our kids."

Many, if not most, members of IMCF’s array of supporters’ groups, which collectively refer to themselves as La Familia to emphasize their common bond, have been around since well before the idea of Messi in pink was just a pipe dream. Despite the limited successes on the field, they’ve nurtured a sturdy and steadily-growing culture that reflects the region’s kaleidoscopic diversity and provides a party atmosphere while retaining, yes, a family vibe.

“And listen, a lot of people see him as a messianic savior. He's going to need to be – we’re in last place! So we need all the help we can, but it's really awesome to see him here.”

“It's the weirdest thing in the world,” said Gerard Williams of The Siege supporters club. “So we had a meeting with the owner, [Jorge Mas], and he kept on being adamant that he was going to beat out the Saudi deal, he was going to beat out the Barcelona deal. But to see [Messi] actually on the field Sunday holding up the jersey, it was incredibly surreal.

When the most popular player in the world finally put pen to his MLS contract earlier this month, it shot Inter Miami into the stratosphere, drawing global attention and immediately, exponentially multiplying the scale of everything – demand and prices for tickets, interest in supporters’ group membership, local relevance, you name it.

Everything changed, of course, on June 7, when Lionel Messi publicly announced his intention to make IMCF his next home.

A completely different animal

Now, what might’ve once felt like the cult devotees of a low-fi indie band is suddenly the hottest ticket in town.

“We are super happy. But as a supporters group, we have a territorial mind,” said Roberto Rivadeneira of the Southern Legion, an Ecuadorian-American who’s lived in south Florida since 1986. “We have to adapt to the new people coming in and accept the fact that new people are going to come in and probably have them join our groups, and share the party together, of course.

“They call them ‘bandwagon.’ They might be bandwagons, but they may become Inter Miami fans in the future, thanks to Messi.”

It’s a welcome, but dramatic shift that will take some getting used to.

“It's a difficult line to balance between your whole way of life, and your weekend activities and culture, completely exploding. But then also realizing like, at the end of the day, we're all fans,” said Urbaez. “So you need to welcome the people who yeah, may be here only because of Messi, but they're still buying tickets the way you do, paying for parking, walking inside, buying jerseys, all of that.

“I feel like we're doing a good job of keeping that balance. At the end of the day, though, on a personal level, it is like ‘damn, everything is going to be different.’ This used to be a very intimate, closed environment. And now it's a completely different animal.”

Green Lot Gang member Tracy Longin is a regular at Miami matches with her husband and their 10-year-old son TJ. They found themselves charmed by the warmth and accessibility of the Herons’ players, and even owners, compared to their college football fandom as University of Florida graduates.