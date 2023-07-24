Minnesota United wave MLS banner after Puebla rout: "We are far better than Liga MX"

In the weeks and days leading up to Leagues Cup , Minnesota United were hardly anybody's pre-tournament favorites to contend for the trophy. That all changed after Sunday's night's 4-0 rout of Puebla.

Currently on the outside looking in of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs picture with the fourth-lowest goals tally (26) in the Western Conference, the Loons (7W-8L-7D) had few anticipating a lopsided victory over their Liga MX opponent - let alone playing the majority of the match down a man.

But that's exactly what happened in their group stage opener at Allianz Field, where Michael Boxall's 30th-minute red card was mostly anecdotal as Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Emanuel Reynoso notched a brace and an assist each to inspire a huge statement victory for MNUFC.

"The players were magnificent. Really proud of them," gushed head coach Adrian Heath after the match. "I couldn't be more proud of the way they went about it."

The performance left the team brimming with confidence for what can be accomplished in Leagues Cup. This was especially true for Hlongwane, who reached 10 goals on the season in all competitions with his brace against Puebla. The attacker didn't mince words when asked to contrast his team with Sunday's international opposition.

"I think MLS is on another level from Liga MX," the South African international stated. "I'm not undermining Liga MX, but today we showed that we are far better than Liga MX."

Heath got a good chuckle from his young player's boldness.

"That's a good sound bite," he laughed.

This level of confidence can only come after such a clinical performance. The Loons took the lead in the 24th minute on Hlongwane's first goal of the night. Even after Boxall's red card, it was the hosts creating chances - including a shot from Reynoso that went off the post shortly before halftime.