Alan Pulido red card thwarts Chivas reunion in Leagues Cup

The highly-anticipated Leagues Cup reunion between Alan Pulido and former club Chivas de Guadalajara might not end up happening after the Mexican star striker was red-carded Sunday night in Sporting Kansas City 's group-stage opener against FC Cincinnati .

Pulido, who joined SKC from el Rebaño Sagrado as a club-record Designated Player signing in 2019, was sent off at the half-hour mark by referee Daniel Quintero Huitrón for a violent confrontation with Cincy defender Yerson Mosquera.

The 32-year-old not only left his team down a man with most of the match to play, he'll now miss Sporting KC's showdown with his former club on Monday, July 31 (10:00 pm ET | Apple TV - Free, UniMás, FS1) at Children's Mercy Park.