Matchday

Alan Pulido red card thwarts Chivas reunion in Leagues Cup

23MLS_Leagues_Cup_Highlights_CINvSKC_recap
Jaime Uribarri

The highly-anticipated Leagues Cup reunion between Alan Pulido and former club Chivas de Guadalajara might not end up happening after the Mexican star striker was red-carded Sunday night in Sporting Kansas City's group-stage opener against FC Cincinnati.

SKC-Pulido-Alan-HEAD-1080x1080
Alan Pulido
Forward · Sporting Kansas City

Red Card: A. Pulido, SKC, 30'

Pulido, who joined SKC from el Rebaño Sagrado as a club-record Designated Player signing in 2019, was sent off at the half-hour mark by referee Daniel Quintero Huitrón for a violent confrontation with Cincy defender Yerson Mosquera.

The 32-year-old not only left his team down a man with most of the match to play, he'll now miss Sporting KC's showdown with his former club on Monday, July 31 (10:00 pm ET | Apple TV - Free, UniMás, FS1) at Children's Mercy Park.

There is a chance, however, that both teams cross each other's paths in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, should they make it that far, which could permit a reunion after all.

Jaime Uribarri -
Leagues Cup Alan Pulido Sporting Kansas City Matchday

Related Stories

Columbus Crew vs. St. Louis CITY SC Leagues Cup match enters weather delay
Inter Miami CF supporters groups brace for Lionel Messi era: “It’s the show”
Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2023
More News
More News
Alan Pulido red card thwarts Chivas reunion in Leagues Cup

Alan Pulido red card thwarts Chivas reunion in Leagues Cup
Columbus Crew vs. St. Louis CITY SC Leagues Cup match enters weather delay

Columbus Crew vs. St. Louis CITY SC Leagues Cup match enters weather delay
Houston Dynamo transfer Juan Castilla to Colombia's Deportivo Cali
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo transfer Juan Castilla to Colombia's Deportivo Cali
Inter Miami CF supporters groups brace for Lionel Messi era: “It’s the show”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Inter Miami CF supporters groups brace for Lionel Messi era: “It’s the show”
Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2023

Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2023
Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United in Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United in Leagues Cup
More News
Video
Video
Gol: J. Shaffelburg vs. COL, 65'
0:54

Gol: J. Shaffelburg vs. COL, 65'
GOAL: Jacob Shaffelburg, Nashville SC - 65th minute
0:51

GOAL: Jacob Shaffelburg, Nashville SC - 65th minute
Goal: H. Mukhtar vs. COL, 57'
1:06

Goal: H. Mukhtar vs. COL, 57'
PK Goal: G. Kinda vs. CIN, 69'
1:03

PK Goal: G. Kinda vs. CIN, 69'
More Video