Houston Dynamo transfer Juan Castilla to Colombia's Deportivo Cali

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Houston Dynamo FC have transferred homegrown midfielder Juan Castilla to Colombian top-flight side Deportivo Cali, the club announced Sunday.

The 18-year-old played in two MLS regular-season games across 2021-23, instead seeing the majority of his on-field action in MLS NEXT Pro with Houston Dynamo 2. Now, Castilla returns to his South American hometown and becomes the first homegrown player Houston have transferred abroad.

“We are proud of Juan’s development over the past eight years at Houston Dynamo FC and his role as a representative of the city of Houston at the professional and international levels,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.