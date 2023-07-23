Houston Dynamo transfer Juan Castilla to Colombia's Deportivo Cali

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Houston Dynamo FC have transferred homegrown midfielder Juan Castilla to Colombian top-flight side Deportivo Cali, the club announced Sunday.
The 18-year-old played in two MLS regular-season games across 2021-23, instead seeing the majority of his on-field action in MLS NEXT Pro with Houston Dynamo 2. Now, Castilla returns to his South American hometown and becomes the first homegrown player Houston have transferred abroad.
“We are proud of Juan’s development over the past eight years at Houston Dynamo FC and his role as a representative of the city of Houston at the professional and international levels,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.
“Juan created a path to be followed by any aspiring player in our city who dreams of becoming a professional soccer player and representing their country on the biggest stages. We wish Juan and his family the best in the next chapter of his career with Deportivo Cali.”
Castilla joined the Dynamo Academy in 2016 as an 11-year-old after participating in the club’s youth programs. In 2021, at 15 years old, he became the youngest homegrown player signing in club history.
On the international stage, Castilla has played extensively for Colombia’s U-20 team. He’s featured in 20 matches and was part of their quarterfinal squad at the U-20 World Cup this summer.
As Castilla departs, Houston occupy the Western Conference's ninth and final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. The club's enjoying a resurgent year under new head coach Ben Olsen.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant