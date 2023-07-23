Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo transfer Juan Castilla to Colombia's Deportivo Cali

Juan Castilla HOU
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Houston Dynamo FC have transferred homegrown midfielder Juan Castilla to Colombian top-flight side Deportivo Cali, the club announced Sunday.

The 18-year-old played in two MLS regular-season games across 2021-23, instead seeing the majority of his on-field action in MLS NEXT Pro with Houston Dynamo 2. Now, Castilla returns to his South American hometown and becomes the first homegrown player Houston have transferred abroad.

“We are proud of Juan’s development over the past eight years at Houston Dynamo FC and his role as a representative of the city of Houston at the professional and international levels,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.

“Juan created a path to be followed by any aspiring player in our city who dreams of becoming a professional soccer player and representing their country on the biggest stages. We wish Juan and his family the best in the next chapter of his career with Deportivo Cali.”

Castilla joined the Dynamo Academy in 2016 as an 11-year-old after participating in the club’s youth programs. In 2021, at 15 years old, he became the youngest homegrown player signing in club history.

On the international stage, Castilla has played extensively for Colombia’s U-20 team. He’s featured in 20 matches and was part of their quarterfinal squad at the U-20 World Cup this summer.

As Castilla departs, Houston occupy the Western Conference's ninth and final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. The club's enjoying a resurgent year under new head coach Ben Olsen.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker Houston Dynamo FC Juan Castilla

Related Stories

LAFC acquire forward Mario González from Braga
NYCFC transfer Gabriel Pereira to Qatar's Al-Rayyan 
Portland Timbers waive defender Pablo Bonilla
More News
More News
Houston Dynamo transfer Juan Castilla to Colombia's Deportivo Cali
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo transfer Juan Castilla to Colombia's Deportivo Cali
Inter Miami CF supporters groups brace for Lionel Messi era: “It’s the show”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Inter Miami CF supporters groups brace for Lionel Messi era: “It’s the show”
Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2023

Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2023
Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United in Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United in Leagues Cup
Your Sunday Kickoff: Blake, Carranza get it done for Philly, Leagues Cup Day 3 preview
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: Blake, Carranza get it done for Philly, Leagues Cup Day 3 preview
CF Montréal defeat Pumas in PKs amid "amazing atmosphere" at Stade Saputo 

CF Montréal defeat Pumas in PKs amid "amazing atmosphere" at Stade Saputo 
More News
Video
Video
Goal: A. Rocha vs. NYC, 7'
0:52

Goal: A. Rocha vs. NYC, 7'
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes | July 22, 2023
6:59

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes | July 22, 2023
Goal: F. Mora vs. SJ, 86'
1:01

Goal: F. Mora vs. SJ, 86'
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 22, 2023
6:57

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 22, 2023
More Video