Your Monday Kickoff: Are LA Galaxy, Orlando City favorites to reach MLS Cup?

A deflected corner fell right to Ramiro Enrique, and that’s all Orlando City needed in this one. The Lions suffocated Atlanta’s attack the rest of the way and never faced a shot on target. That’s the perfect execution of an Orlando game plan under Oscar Pareja.

Is there really more to add than that? All of the talk about how Atlanta would struggle to create against a team that actually knew how to defend came to fruition. They put up a heckuva fight, but in the end, they were playing with one DP attacker on the field. When Jamal Thiaré went off injured, they were missing their only other transition threat besides Saba Lobjanidze. Even if he had been out there, there’s little guarantee Atlanta would find a breakthrough against Orlando.

It’s all in front of the Lions now. I mean, it was before Sunday’s game. But now it’s really, really in front of them. They’ll host the Eastern Conference Final later this week. They’re a home win away from MLS Cup. If they put in the kind of controlled performance they did tonight against New York, they’ll head west to MLS Cup. The path has been cleared for them, and so far, they’re taking advantage of it. It is the absolute best chance Pareja and this group will get at winning a league title.