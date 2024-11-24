Orlando City reach Conference Final, end Atlanta United's Cinderella run

Orlando City SC roared to a 1-0 home victory over Atlanta United Sunday afternoon in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, booking the club's first-ever Eastern Conference Final trip.

Next up, Orlando will host the New York Red Bulls at Inter&Co Stadium on Nov. 30 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The winner advances to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7.

The Lions' goal arrived in the 39th minute when Ramiro Enrique reacted fastest to a deflected corner kick and finished past goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Atlanta didn't place any of their eight shots on target, limited by strikers Jamal Thiaré and Daniel Ríos (Thiaré's replacement) suffering game-ending injuries within a six-minute stretch.

Goals