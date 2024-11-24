Orlando City reach Conference Final, end Atlanta United's Cinderella run

Orlando City SC roared to a 1-0 home victory over Atlanta United Sunday afternoon in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, booking the club's first-ever Eastern Conference Final trip.
Next up, Orlando will host the New York Red Bulls at Inter&Co Stadium on Nov. 30 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The winner advances to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7.
The Lions' goal arrived in the 39th minute when Ramiro Enrique reacted fastest to a deflected corner kick and finished past goalkeeper Brad Guzan.
Atlanta didn't place any of their eight shots on target, limited by strikers Jamal Thiaré and Daniel Ríos (Thiaré's replacement) suffering game-ending injuries within a six-minute stretch.
Goals
- 39' - ORL - Ramiro Enrique | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Orlando are on the doorstep of their first-ever MLS Cup trip, turning lofty preseason expectations into reality. Head coach Oscar Pareja’s team has won 13 of 18 league matches since July, and must be dreaming of their second MLS-era trophy (US Open Cup champions in 2022). Atlanta’s postseason run ends against a southern rival, unable to build on their historic Round One upset of Supporters’ Shield winners Inter Miami CF.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Ramiro Enrique’s 12th goal of the year (all competitions) is the most important yet in Orlando’s season.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Ramiro Enrique gets the honors, leading the line with Facundo Torres, Martín Ojeda and Iván Angulo in support.
Next Up
- ORL: Nov. 30 vs. New York Red Bulls | 7:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | Eastern Conference Final
- ATL: End of season