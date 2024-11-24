Eastern Conference Final: Orlando City SC to host New York Red Bulls

The Eastern Conference Final is set, with Orlando City SC hosting New York Red Bulls on Saturday at Inter&Co Stadium in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Whoever wins reaches MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7 and will face the Western Conference Final winner.

Previously, Oscar Pareja's side had only reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2020 and 2023.

The Lions are the top remaining seed in the Eastern Conference, led by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese , winger Facundo Torres and midfielder Martín Ojeda .

Orlando are one win away from their first-ever MLS Cup trip, dispatching Atlanta United in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after needing three games to advance past Charlotte FC in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

Seed: Eastern Conference No. 7

Eastern Conference No. 7 Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Columbus Crew

2-0 series win vs. Columbus Crew Conference Semifinals: 2-0 win at New York City FC

New York reached the Eastern Conference Final after upsetting defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in Round One, then eliminating rivals New York City FC in the first-ever postseason edition of the Hudson River Derby.

DPs Dante Vanzeir (2g/1a), Felipe Carballo (2g/0a) and Emil Forsberg (1g/1a) have stepped up in the playoffs, while star goalkeeper Carlos Coronel has two shutouts and 16 saves.