LA Galaxy storm past Minnesota United into Western Conference Final 

The LA Galaxy showed why they're the favorite to win MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi, cruising to a 6-2 rout of Minnesota United FC in their Western Conference Semifinal Sunday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

LA will host Seattle Sounders FC next Saturday in the Western Conference Final (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), chasing a record sixth MLS Cup title and their first since 2014. Whoever wins will host the winner of Saturday's Eastern Conference Final between Orlando City SC and New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) in the Dec. 7 championship match.

Against Minnesota, Gabriel Pec, Dejan Joveljić and Joseph Paintsil all scored twice, while Riqui Puig contributed two assists. Pec scored after 30 seconds (fastest goal in LA playoff history), won a penalty kick and drew an 82nd-minute red card on Minnesota center back Jefferson Diaz.

Combined with their Round One series vs. the Colorado Rapids, LA have scored a league-record 15 goals in three Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches this year. The Galaxy's six goals against Minnesota tie the MLS Cup playoffs single-game record by a team.