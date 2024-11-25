Western Conference Final: LA Galaxy to host Seattle Sounders FC

The Western Conference Final is set, with LA Galaxy hosting Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 30 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California
Whoever wins reaches MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7 and will host the Eastern Conference Final winner, either Orlando City SC or the New York Red Bulls.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 2
- Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Colorado Rapids
- Conference Semifinals: 6-2 win vs. Minnesota United FC
LA reached the Western Conference Final after sweeping the Colorado Rapids in their Round One Best-of-3 Series. They then dominated Minnesota United FC, 6-2, in the Western Conference Semifinals.
The Galaxy have scored a record 15 goals across three postseason games. They're led by the "Killa P's" trio of Riqui Puig (4g/3a), Gabriel Pec (3g/2a), and Joseph Paintsil (3g/1a), as well as striker Dejan Joveljić (4g/2a).
LA are in their first Western Conference Final since 2014, the same year they last lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy. Does a record sixth MLS Cup title await?
- Seed: Western Conference No. 4
- Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Houston Dynamo FC
- Conference Semifinals: 2-1 win at LAFC
The Sounders are one win away from their fifth MLS Cup trip, following up their Round One Best-of-3 Series sweep of Houston Dynamo FC with a 2-1 extra-time victory at top-seeded LAFC.
Against the Black & Gold, homegrown striker Jordan Morris scored in the 109th minute, and veteran goalkeeper Stefan Frei made nine saves. Those star showings helped end Seattle's 10-game unbeaten streak against LAFC (dating back to May 2021).
Seattle are chasing their third MLS Cup title and first since 2019. They've advanced to the Western Conference Final seven times in club history.