Western Conference Final: LA Galaxy to host Seattle Sounders FC

The Western Conference Final is set, with LA Galaxy hosting Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Whoever wins reaches MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7 and will host the Eastern Conference Final winner, either Orlando City SC or the New York Red Bulls .

LA are in their first Western Conference Final since 2014, the same year they last lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy. Does a record sixth MLS Cup title await?

LA reached the Western Conference Final after sweeping the Colorado Rapids in their Round One Best-of-3 Series. They then dominated Minnesota United FC , 6-2 , in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Seed: Western Conference No. 4

Western Conference No. 4 Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Houston Dynamo FC

2-0 series win vs. Houston Dynamo FC Conference Semifinals: 2-1 win at LAFC

The Sounders are one win away from their fifth MLS Cup trip, following up their Round One Best-of-3 Series sweep of Houston Dynamo FC with a 2-1 extra-time victory at top-seeded LAFC.

Against the Black & Gold, homegrown striker Jordan Morris scored in the 109th minute, and veteran goalkeeper Stefan Frei made nine saves. Those star showings helped end Seattle's 10-game unbeaten streak against LAFC (dating back to May 2021).