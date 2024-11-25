Dax McCarty ends legendary MLS career: "I’m just really grateful"

And that’s a wrap.
Dax McCarty’s 19-year MLS career ended Sunday at Inter&Co Stadium, with Orlando City’s 1-0 win eliminating Atlanta United from the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The 37-year-old midfielder announced his planned retirement in August. He ultimately made 523 MLS appearances across the regular season and playoffs, the third-most in league history. Only Kyle Beckerman (535) and Nick Rimando (553) played in more games.
“I’m really grateful for these last 19 years,” McCarty told MLS Season Pass after Atlanta's Eastern Conference Semifinal defeat.
“If you were to tell the little kid in me that I would have made it this far, I wouldn’t have believed you. It’s been a hell of a ride and I’m just really grateful.”
McCarty started this long, winding chapter when FC Dallas picked him No. 6 overall (first round) in the 2006 MLS SuperDraft. It concludes nearly two decades later, with McCarty a two-time Supporters’ Shield champion during his New York Red Bulls days. He also played for Chicago Fire FC, D.C. United and Nashville SC.
This year, McCarty dreamed of winning an elusive MLS Cup title. Atlanta snuck into the postseason as the Eastern Conference No. 9 seed, won their Wild Card match at CF Montréal, and completed the biggest upset in MLS Cup Playoffs history when eliminating Supporters’ Shield winners Inter Miami CF.
Then, in McCarty’s native Orlando, the Five Stripes’ Cinderella-esque run ended.
“It’s been one of the most memorable months of my career,” McCarty said. “Frustrating season, but we ended it with pride and we ended it fighting. That’s all you can ask. We gave it a good go. We gave it everything we had.
“The magic just ran out a little bit here in Orlando."
As for what’s next? McCarty hopes to remain in the North American soccer community.
“Not having to deal with and look forward to another preseason is nice,” McCarty said. “Spend some time with my family. Just enjoy the holidays and reflect and spend time with the ones you love, prepare for what’s to come.
“It’s still up in the air at this moment in time, but hopefully I’ll still be involved in the game.”