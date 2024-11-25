Dax McCarty ends legendary MLS career: "I’m just really grateful"

This year, McCarty dreamed of winning an elusive MLS Cup title. Atlanta snuck into the postseason as the Eastern Conference No. 9 seed, won their Wild Card match at CF Montréal, and completed the biggest upset in MLS Cup Playoffs history when eliminating Supporters’ Shield winners Inter Miami CF .

“It’s been one of the most memorable months of my career,” McCarty said. “Frustrating season, but we ended it with pride and we ended it fighting. That’s all you can ask. We gave it a good go. We gave it everything we had.