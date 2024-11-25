Orlando City get closer than ever to MLS Cup: "One more step"

“I think we’re going to play the most important game in Orlando’s history,” Pareja told reporters post-match. “And we’re going to prepare for that.”

Sunday’s 1-0 home win over Atlanta United sent the Lions to their first-ever Eastern Conference Final, where another victory at Inter&Co Stadium on Nov. 30 against the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ) will secure a spot in the Dec. 7 final.

“From July, we’ve been one of the best teams in MLS,” Thorhallsson said. “So it’s really good that we turned it around, and now we just can go all the way, hopefully.”

Right back Dagur Thorhallsson echoed his coach’s feelings, highlighting Orlando’s solid form beginning in the summer, which allowed them to win six of their last eight regular-season games. They even avoided the Eastern Conference upsets that plagued fellow top seeds Inter Miami CF , Columbus Crew, and FC Cincinnati in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

“After a very difficult year, we are now competing the way we wanted to,” Pareja said, referencing the club’s early-season struggles and subsequent second-half turnaround. “One more step. We haven’t won yet, but we will be prepared for New York, and hopefully, we can advance to the final.”

For the veteran Colombian manager, who led the club to a US Open Cup title in 2022 , lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy would eclipse that previous achievement.

Pride of a city

If the Lions needed any extra motivation to go all the way, look no further than the club’s women's side: The Orlando Pride, who provided it the previous day, defeating Washington Spirit 1-0 to clinch the 2024 NWSL title and become the first professional sports team from Orlando to win a major league championship.

“They did something that we really want to do,” Thorhallsson said of the Pride, who were honored at halftime of Sunday’s game. “It’s something that we can look at and say, ‘Well, this is what we want to do.’ We talked about it. Everybody wants to do the same thing, I think everybody’s on the same page.”

Pareja was just as impressed by the historic NWSL title.

“What happened with the Pride just inspired us. We want to make them know how much we admire all these girls,” he said. “… It is a unique opportunity now just to express this good moment for us, but just to express how much we admire them and how much they made us feel proud.