Your Friday Kickoff: Who has the hardest path to MLS Cup?

Because some teams have an easier path to the season’s biggest games than others. That (not overall talent or ability) might be what makes the difference in the end. Here’s each team's path to MLS Cup on Nov. 5, ranked from most difficult to easiest.

If you haven’t picked up on it by now, the firm belief of The Daily Kickoff is that even with 34 games worth of information, accurately picking the results of anything that happens in the playoffs will, in the end, be entirely based on luck. But we can still take our best shot at projecting winners based on the luck they’ve already been given.

When we’re talking about teams making a run in the playoffs, we’re not always talking about which teams are the best. We might be talking about which team is the best when we talk about winning MLS Cup. But making it to a Conference Final? That’s something so easy even a No. 7 seed could do it. And they (Real Salt Lake) did. Just last year.

Somehow, the two best non-LAFC teams in the West per the underlying numbers ended up matched up against each other in Round One. Then the winner of the battle between the best non-LAFC teams in the West per the underlying numbers will have to take on the actual best team in the West per the underlying numbers, LAFC. No one has a more trying road to MLS Cup.

You ever play a video game where you think you’ve beaten the final boss and then suddenly it says something like “You haven’t even seen my final form!” and then gets bigger, scarier and harder to beat in every way? That’s what going from Cincy to Philadelphia is. You just go from one terrifying attacking trio to another, except now they can actually play suffocating defense. Good luck, Red Bulls.

The Lions start their playoff run against the best team playing in Round One, then take on a good NYCFC team or an Inter Miami that boat raced them just a week and a half ago, and then either take on Philly or the team that took down Philly but probably Philly. Sheesh.

We know that the Red Bulls’ stuff doesn’t work in the playoffs. But that doesn’t make them easy to handle. Then of course even if you do, Philadelphia are waiting. Anyone who has to deal with Philadelphia is in serious trouble on paper.

Inter Miami are more of an attacking threat than Orlando, and a potential run of CF Montréal and Philadelphia to make it to MLS Cup is brutal.

Path: Orlando City SC → Inter Miami CF/New York City FC winner → Conference Final

I nearly ranked their path as easier than Philadelphia’s. The only thing that stopped me is that to make it to MLS Cup, Montréal would have to (obviously) beat Philadelphia or the team that took them down.

However…it kind of seems like even with an extra game, CF Montréal have an easier road to the Conference Final.

Hear me out. Orlando, while still totally capable of winning in Round One and beyond, feel like the worst team in the playoff field. After that, CF Montréal would face either an Inter Miami team that’s almost as surprised as everyone else that they’re here or an NYCFC team that seems like it may be missing three critical players due to injury. Even if it’s just one player missing, that player potentially being Talles Magno is a bad sign for NYCFC.

If you’re asking if it’s tougher to get through Orlando and a broken NYCFC team, or get through either the Red Bulls press or FC Cincinnati’s attack in one game, I’m just saying that there’s a legitimate argument for the former. Even if in my head I know it’s insane to suggest that winning two games is easier than one. But also, I mean…